Motor Monitoring Market Size Expected To Reach $ 3.12 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Motor Monitoring Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s motor monitoring market forecast, the motor monitoring market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3.12 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.78 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global motor monitoring industry is due to the increasing adoption of electrical vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest motor monitoring market share. Major motor monitoring companies include ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Banner Engineering Corp.

Motor Monitoring Market Segments

● By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

● By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

● By Monitoring Process: Oil Analysis, Motor Current Analysis, Ultrasound, Thermography, Vibration Analysis, Other Monitoring Process

● By End User: Automotive, Oil And Gas, Metals And Mining, Power Generation, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Motor monitoring refers to a procedure that makes it possible to do preventive maintenance on electric motors. It is used in a variety of machinery, including rotating equipment, auxiliary systems, and components including motors, pumps, and presses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Motor Monitoring Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Motor Monitoring Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

