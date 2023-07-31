Japan Enterprise File Synchronization Sharing Market to Generate a Revenue of US$ 1,347.2 Million By 2031 |
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market is witnessing a rise in revenue from US$ 217.1 million in 2022 to US$ 1,347.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.54% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/japan-enterprise-file-synchronization-sharing-market
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) is in high demand in Japan as companies try to build a more effective and secure communication infrastructure. To safeguard their data from illegal access, businesses in Japan are rapidly implementing cutting-edge security methods like multi-factor authentication and encryption. As a result, they need a productive method of transferring files across various offices and personnel in order to lower the possibility of data theft.
The need for EFSS solutions in Japan is rising due to the growing trend of remote work and the requirement for secure access to files and data from any location. As a result, businesses need to manage files that are stored on both physical and virtual machines. Additionally, organizations are increasingly using collaborative file-sharing tools to maintain employee coordination and productivity.
The increasing number of mobile workers in Japan is further driving global market growth. Employees need access to their files wherever they are as cell phones grow more common and firms abandon traditional office arrangements. Additionally, due to Japan's wide variety of mobile operating systems, businesses can adapt their solution to fit the unique requirements of their workforce.
Solution Component Generated 74% of Market Revenue Share
In 2022, the solution segment generated the highest market share of 74% in the Japan enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market. By 2031, the solution segment is likely to reach US$ 895.3 Mn, growing at a CAGR of 23.9%. The expansion of this market is due to the rising adoption of Enterprise Information Sync and Share (EFSS) solutions by businesses to promote effective collaboration and secure information sharing. Businesses in Japan are prioritizing remote work and effective collaboration techniques, which will further fuel the market for EFSS solutions and increase demand for EFSS solutions.
Large Enterprises Majorly Adopt Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS)
In 2022, the large/public businesses segment attained a major revenue share of 64%. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 742.6 Mn by 2031. In order to boost productivity, expedite collaboration, and assure secure file sharing within their businesses, large/public enterprises in Japan are progressively implementing EFSS systems. The demand for sophisticated file-sharing features and the capacity to handle enormous amounts of data are the main forces behind the expansion of EFSS systems in this market.
Businesses with 250 or more employees are the main users of EFSS services, per research by Astute Analytica. Smaller companies (those with less than 100 employees) are next, then companies with 100 to 249 people.
BFSI is the Major End-Users of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing
In 2022, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance segment captured the major revenue share of 30% in the Japan enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS). The segment is anticipated to maintain its upward trend, generating a valuation of US$ 376.4 Mn, growing at a CAGR of 24.2%.
Japan's status as a significant hub for banking, financial services, and insurance is one of the key elements promoting the growth of this particular area. Japan's financial sector needs strong and secure file-sharing and collaboration solutions due to its huge, diverse, and dynamic stock market sector, which includes the Tokyo Stock market.
EFSS solutions facilitate safe financial document sharing, regulatory compliance, and smooth teamwork in the banking and financial services industry. The need for EFSS solutions within this market is anticipated to increase steadily as Japan's financial sector continues to develop and implement digital transformation.
Top 8 Players to Contribute About 30% of Market Revenue Share
Some of the leading companies in the Japanese enterprise file synchronization and sharing industry are Adobe Inc., Egnyte, Citrix Systems, Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nextcloud, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, etc.
Several companies are competing for market share in the booming Japanese enterprise file synchronization and sharing sector. The necessity for better data protection and the need to cut costs associated with managing data are primarily driving the competitive landscape in the EFS industry. According to our research, the top 8 market players control more than 30% of the market.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/japan-enterprise-file-synchronization-sharing-market
Microsoft has long been a significant player in the enterprise file synchronization and sharing space, and the sector makes extensive use of its products. Microsoft's extensive ecosystem of partners is one of its greatest advantages. Because of the vast spectrum of distributorships, Microsoft solutions are offered by a number of different companies.
Prominent Players
• Accellion
• Acronis
• Adobe
• Atlassian
• Blackberry
• Box
• Citrix Systems
• CTERA Networks
• Dropbox
• Egnyte
• Fabasoft
• IBM Corporation
• Inspire-Tech
• Microsoft Corporation
• Mitratech
• Nextcloud
• OpenText
• Oracle Corporation
• OwnCloud
• Qnext
• SAP SE
• SER Group
• SkySync
• SS&C Intralinks
• SugarSync
• Thomson Reuters
• Vmware
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Japan enterprise file synchronization and sharing market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Enterprise Size, and End-Users.
By Component
• Solution
o On-Premises
o Cloud
• Services
o Professional
o Managed
By Application
• Document Management
• Data Storage
• Social option
• Security and Compliance management
• Sharing & Collaboration
• Others
By Enterprise Size
• Large/Public
• Small and Medium
By End Users
• BSFI
• Government
• IT&ITES
• Healthcare
• Transportation
• Retail and E-commerce
• Manufacturing
• Media & Entertainment
• Others
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/japan-enterprise-file-synchronization-sharing-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn