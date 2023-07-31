Global IT BFSI Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

IT BFSI Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's IT BFSI Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

July 31, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “IT BFSI Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s IT BFSI market forecast, the IT BFSI market size is predicted to reach a value of $244.84 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global IT BFSI industry is due to the increasing penetration rate of digital payment methods. North America region is expected to hold the largest IT BFSI market share. Major IT BFSI market companies include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., Accenture Plc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services Inc.

IT BFSI Market Segments

• By Service: Managed Services, Professional Services

• By Technology: Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), HCM (Human Capital Management), ECM (Enterprise Content Management), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), Unified Communications

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Information technology in banking, financial services, and insurance refers to use of information technology for a wide array of banking services, financial products and services, and insurance products. This is often utilized by businesses that manage data processing, application testing, and software development operations in this field, including information technology (IT), information technology-enabled services (ITES), business process outsourcing (BPO), and technical and professional services organizations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. IT BFSI Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. IT BFSI Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

