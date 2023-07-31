Global Rail Profile Grinder Market Size Is Predicted to Exceed USD 958 Mn by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%

[227 + Pages Research Study] According to Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Rail Profile Grinder Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 592 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 958 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.2% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are FCS srl, Geismar, Goldschmidt Holding GmbH, Harsco Corporation, Jinzhou Tiegong Railway Maintenance Machinery Co. Ltd, Kennards Hire, Konepaja Mankinen Oy, Loram Maintenance of Way Inc., Noor Engineering Works, Pandrol (Groupe Delachaux), Pouget rail, Racine Railroad, ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, Safetrack Baavhammar AB, Shandong China Coal Industrial & Mining Supplies Group Co. Ltd, Shenyang Lubang Railway Maintenance Machinery Co. Ltd., SPENO International SA, STANLEY Infrastructure, etc.

New York, NY, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Rail Profile Grinder Market By Engine Type (Combustion, Electric, And Hydraulic), By Rail Type (Standard Rail, Head Hardened Rail, Heavy Haul Rail, Tongue Rail, And Crane Rail), By End-User Industry (Passenger & Freight Transportation, Mining, Construction, And Other End-User Industries), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

What is Rail Profile Grinder? How big is the Rail Profile Grinder Industry?

Report Overview:

After aluminothermic or arc welding, the residual metallic material from rail joints can be ground away with a rail profile grinder in order to produce the correct profile on the top and both sides of the rail head. This can be accomplished by grinding the rail head. In addition to that, the damaged surfaces of the rails can be smooth ground using these rail profile grinders, and they can also be used for side trimming. Bringing the top and sides of the rail back to their original profile is the job of the rail profile grinder. In addition, rail profile grinders can be powered by gasoline engines, diesel engines, electric engines, or hydraulic engines, among other types of motors. In tunnel operations, electric rail profile grinders are preferred over combustion engine-based alternatives because the use of internal combustion engines is typically prohibited in these environments. In addition, numerous companies from all over the world have created electric rail profile grinders that are powered by batteries. A battery-powered profile grinder is an example of a sustainable technology because it enables users to complete their work without contributing to environmental pollution.

Global Rail Profile Grinder Market: Growth Factors

During the time of the forecast, the growth of the market will be driven by the expansion of rail networks.

The increased investment in the development of new rail networks is one factor that is expected to drive growth in the global market for rail profile grinders. Rail infrastructure is being constructed in a number of nations throughout the world in order to support the expansion of their respective economies. As a result of the rapidly increasing demand for transport, the rail network is set to play an essential role by providing solutions that are both environmentally friendly and economical. The International Energy Agency (IEA) cites freight and passenger rail travel as one of the forms of transportation that uses the least amount of energy per mile travelled. It is anticipated that high-speed rail will serve as a viable option to short-distance air travel, whereas conventional and freight rail will be able to complement other forms of transportation in order to provide effective mobility. In recent years, urban and high-speed rail infrastructures have evolved swiftly, laying the groundwork for low-emission and convenient transport within and between cities. This has created the framework for low-emission and high-speed rail. Countries such as the United States of America, China, Russia, India, and Canada are among those that are recognised as having some of the world's longest train networks.

High-speed rail networks have been constructed in more than 20 countries, and together they cover around 60,000 kilometres of track. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China's railway network covered approximately 155 thousand kilometres by the end of the year 2022. High-speed railways accounted for 42 thousand km of the total network's 155 thousand kilometres. It is anticipated that China's high-speed rail network will span 50,000 kilometres by the year 2025, making it the world's largest. The total length of the worldwide metro system that was actively in operation was greater than 21,000 kilometres.

In addition, according to Invest India, around 5,243 kilometres of track length were constructed in the fiscal year 2021-22, showing a growth rate of approximately 80.2% when compared to the addition of 2,909 kilometres of track length during the fiscal year 2021-21. The expansion of the market for rail profile grinders is anticipated to be driven by all of these reasons in the years to come.

Rail Profile Grinder Market: Segmentation Analysis

The engine type, rail type, end-user sector, and geographic location are the primary factors that segment the global Rail Profile Grinder Market.

The combustion (petrol/gasoline and diesel) market, the electric market, and the hydraulic market are the three segments that make up the global market. At the moment, combustion holds a dominant position on the global market; nevertheless, there has been a discernible rise in the adoption rate of electric and hydraulic kinds. Polishing surface damage, welded joints, and side trimming of the rails can all be accomplished with the help of an internal combustion rail profile grinder, which is a type of rail grinding tool. A rail profile grinder that is powered by a combustion engine has a broad variety of benefits, some of which include great operational efficiency, easy and convenient operation, high quality grinding, and others. The grinding capabilities of these machines make them ideal for use in the upkeep of railway rails, particularly in more distant locations. Engines of this type are typically available in two-stroke (petrol) and four-stroke (petrol and diesel) configurations.

Standard rail, head-hardened rail, heavy haul rail, tongue rail, and crane rail are the five sub-industries that make up the rail profile grinder market. These sub-industries are categorised based on the type of rail they produce. In 2022, the standard rail segment held the lion's share of the market share. Standard rail, which has a gauge of 1,435 millimetres (mm), is the rail type that is utilised the most frequently. It is utilised extensively in the transportation of persons as well as small freight.

The global market can be broken down into several different areas according to the industry that the product is ultimately being used in. These divisions include passenger and freight transportation, mining, construction, and other end-user industries. The passenger and freight transportation segment is currently the most important customer base for the rail profile grinder industry. The upgrading of Europe's passenger and freight transportation networks is a goal. In addition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that India has set a goal to increase its use of rail transport from roughly 36% in 2022 to 45% by 2030, with the intention of reducing its use of less efficient road cars that run on internal combustion engines.

The global Rail Profile Grinder market is segmented as follows:

By Engine Type

Combustion Petrol/Gasoline Diesel

Electric

Hydraulic

By Rail Type

Standard Rail

Head Hardened Rail

Heavy Haul Rail

Tongue Rail

Crane Rail

By End-user Industry

Passenger & Freight Transportation

Mining

Construction

Other End-user Industries

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Rail Profile Grinder market include -

FCS srl

Geismar

Goldschmidt Holding GmbH

Harsco Corporation

Jinzhou Tiegong Railway Maintenance Machinery Co., Ltd

Kennards Hire

Konepaja Mankinen Oy

Loram Maintenance of Way, Inc.

Noor Engineering Works

Pandrol (Groupe Delachaux)

Pouget rail

Racine Railroad

ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH

Safetrack Baavhammar AB

Shandong China Coal Industrial & Mining Supplies Group Co., Ltd

Shenyang Lubang Railway Maintenance Machinery Co., Ltd.

SPENO International SA

STANLEY Infrastructure

Xiangyang Lianjie Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd

The global rail profile grinder market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing investment for rail network expansion, across the globe.

Based on engine type segmentation, combustion was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on rail type segmentation, standard rail was the leading rail type in 2022.

Based on end-user industry segmentation, passenger & freight transportation was the leading revenue-generating end-user industry in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to lead the market during the forecast period

The global rail profile grinder market growth is expected to be driven by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period. According to the Union Internationale des Chemins de fer (UIC), an international union of railways, Asia Pacific accounted for around 33% of the overall global railway network. Moreover, countries such as Australia, China, India, and others have wide mining rail networks, at the mining sites. In Australia, Rio Tinto has made considerable investments in the rail networks, most notably with the addition of 166 kilometers (km) of track in the Pilbara mining area in August 2022. Then after, the network has a total length of more than 1,800 km, making it the longest rail network in the area run by a single company.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



