Home Remodeling Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Home Remodeling Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Home Remodeling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s home remodeling market forecast, the home remodeling market size is predicted to reach a value of $1,105.48 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global home remodeling industry is due to the rise in the construction sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest home remodeling market share. Major home remodeling market companies include Andersen Corporation, JELD-WEN Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., Pella Corporation, The Home Depot, Dow Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Lurton Electronics.
Home Remodeling Market Segments
• By Type: Do-It-Yourself (DIY), Do-It-For-Me (DIFM)
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• By Application: Windows And Doors, Kitchen And Bathroom, Floor And Roof, Walls, Other Applications
• By End-Use: Residential, Commercial
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Home remodeling is the process of upgrading or renovating an existing residential structure that may be in disrepair, outdated, or no longer meets the homeowner's needs. It involves creating something new.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Home Remodeling Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Home Remodeling Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
