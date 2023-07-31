Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $6.95 Billion By 2027

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s explosive ordnance disposal equipment market forecast, the explosive ordnance disposal equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.95 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment industry is due to the increase in terrorist activity. North America region is expected to hold the largest explosive ordnance disposal equipment market share. Major explosive ordnance disposal equipment companies include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Reamda Limited, NABCO Incorporated, Scanna MSC Limited, iRobot Corporation, API Technologies Corp.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market Segments

● By Equipment Type: Portable X-Ray Systems, Projected Water Disrupters, Bomb Containment Chambers, EOD Suits And Blankets, EOD Robots, Explosive Detectors, Search Mirrors, Other Equipment Types

● By Technology: Trace, Bulk

● By Application: Defense, Law Enforcement

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Explosive ordnance disposal equipment refers to equipment of military ammunition used by all three services by armies, navies and air forces. It allows operations to be conducted successfully and for real threats to be eliminated.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

