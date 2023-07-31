Goodfood and PIANO PIANO Partner to Deliver Premium Pizzas Nationwide

Toronto’s acclaimed Italian restaurant group is partnering with a leading Canadian online meal solutions company to deliver premium pizza in first coast to coast distribution deal

TORONTO and MONTREAL, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) a leading online meal solutions company and PIANO PIANO the Restaurant Group (PIANO PIANO), a renowned Italian restaurant with five restaurant locations across the GTA and producer of premium frozen pizza are making it even easier to bring the restaurant experience into your home.



Goodfood members in Eastern Canada now have access to delivery of a party pack bundle of 3 of the bestselling pizzas from Chef Victor Barry’s PIANO PIANO Italian eatery which includes customer favourites: Sweet Hornet, Mushroom & Onion, and Pepperoni. Later in the summer, this offering will be expanded to Goodfood customers in Western Canada and the teams are working closely to add more menu hits to customers at home.

“We are very excited to offer Canadians access to restaurant quality ready-to-heat pizza alongside our meal kits and other bestselling meal solutions such as our breakfast smoothies. We are delivering on our goal to broaden our offering and bring delicious, unique, local restaurant experiences seamlessly to our members’ homes.” says Goodfood Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Ferrari. “When we first partnered with PIANO PIANO last summer in Toronto to great success, we knew our customers would want more and we are thrilled to spark more joy in their weekly meal planning. We look forward to continuing to help people recreate the restaurant experience in the comfort of their own home whether it be a ready to heat or ready to cook solution and are very excited by a great partnership with Victor and the PIANO PIANO team.”

“Our goal is to create high-quality, tasty and delicious PIANO PIANO frozen pizzas, and bring them to Canadians at home, from coast to coast,” says PIANO PIANO Chief Executive Officer/Founder Victor Barry. “Teaming up with Goodfood for our first nationwide campaign is a no-brainer,” explains Barry. “We’ve worked with them before on a local level and it was a big success. They offer unique, innovative, and delicious products - like meal kits from Aloette Go - all over Canada, and we are so excited to partner with them again in such a big way.”

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

ABOUT PIANO PIANO

PIANO PIANO is passionate about providing guests with an elevated, delicious dining experience, both in the restaurant and in homes, at exceptional value. The restaurants feature highly designed spaces that are bold and adventurous, and the quality service is professional, friendly and fun. PIANO PIANO at Home is now the largest producer of premium frozen pizza in Canada, using 100% naturally leavened sourdough and locally-sourced, premium ingredients to make restaurant-quality pizzas that can be cooked at home in 10 minutes. The PIANO PIANO At Home portfolio is constantly evolving and growing, with more products in development to offer to Canadians in the very near future.

