Freeline to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) today announced that the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences in August. Details are as follows:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Freeline Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini will participate in a fireside chat at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, August 7. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings as part of the virtual conference.

Wedbush Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference, which is taking place from August 8-9 at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City.

A live webcast of the BTIG fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of Freeline’s website at www.freeline.life. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative gene therapies for chronic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector and capsid (AAVS3), along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into a patient’s bloodstream. The company is currently advancing FLT201, a highly differentiated gene therapy candidate that delivers a novel transgene, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in people with Gaucher disease type 1. Freeline has additional programs in research, including one focused on GBA1-linked Parkinson’s disease that leverages the same novel transgene as FLT201. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.freeline.life or connect with Freeline on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media and Investor Contact:

Naomi Aoki

naomi.aoki@freeline.life

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Communications

+ 1 617 283 4298