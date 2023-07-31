Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s duchenne muscular dystrophy market forecast, the duchenne muscular dystrophy market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.48 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3% percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy industry is due to the rise in the prevalence of duchenne muscular dystrophy. North America region is expected to hold the largest duchenne muscular dystrophy market share. Major duchenne muscular dystrophy companies include Bristol Myers Squibb Company, FibroGen Inc., Italfarmaco SpA, NS Pharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., PTC Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Segments

● By Therapy: Mutation Suppression, Exon Skipping Approach

● By Therapeutic Class: Molecular Based Therapies, Steroid Therapy

● By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

● By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

● By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-User

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disease that causes gradual muscle loss, affecting the skeletal, cardiac, and lung muscles. It is caused by a mutation in the gene responsible for producing dystrophin, a protein that is crucial for the healthy operation of muscles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

