La Dolce Vita in a Glass: Tastingium Invites Investors to Bring Authentic Italian Wine Tours to Eager UK Travelers

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative start-up seeks investor backing to launch in the UK, offering intimate small-group food and wine tours through Italy's picturesque Veneto region for discerning British travellers eager to indulge in the region's culinary and cultural riches.

Tastingium's immersive tours commence in the captivating city of Venice, where guests arrive and experience the magic of this iconic destination before travelling along Veneto's Prosecco Wine Road to trace a carefully curated journey into the heart of world-famous wine country.

The company's flagship 4-day "Bubbles" tour is limited to just eight participants to ensure an intimate, exclusive experience. The small group size allows for personalised attention from expert local guides, as well as meaningful interactions with fellow guests, winemakers and community members encountered along the way.

Exclusive vineyard visits provide private tastings of prestigious vintages like Cartizze and Prosecco Superiore, as guests learn about ancestral winemaking traditions still in use today. Meals at local trattorias and Farm houses highlight the fresh, seasonal regional produce and specialities Veneto is renowned for, from creamy Asiago cheese to traditional dishes featuring radicchio and white asparagus.

Accommodation for the duration of the tour is at characterful country inns chosen for their rustic charm, warm hospitality and proximity to key destinations on the journey. Transportation between locations is provided in comfortable mini-coaches, with professional drivers and guides ensuring a seamless and educational tour experience.

In addition to winery visits and tastings, tour highlights include:

Exploring the medieval architecture and vibrancy of Treviso, Veneto's historic capital famous for its sparkling Prosecco.

Sampling innovative local flavours like radicchio risotto and discovering why the city hosts the annual Tiramisu World Cup.

Discovering secret gems like Osteria Senza Oste in Valdobbiadene, where visitors are welcomed to enjoy Cesare's fine Cartizze wines in an atmosphere of generosity and cheer.

Visiting the 1,000-year-old Borgoluce estate to tour its dairy farm, sample artisanal cheeses, and taste the wines paired perfectly with regional recipes.

Guests also have the option to extend their tour by one day to further explore magical Venice, or two days to visit the charming islands of the Venetian Lagoon, before returning home.

Tastingium is the brainchild of two Italian entrepreneurs, Marcello Di Bartolo and Antonio Cazzaro. Marcello brings marketing expertise from his years promoting artisanal Italian food producers abroad, while Antonio's background managing farm houses ensures Tastingium's tours offer unparalleled hospitality and service.

The pair is seeking £34,000 in seed funding to launch Tastingium's UK operations and bring their intimate, enlightening tour experiences to British travellers. The funds will be used for developing Tastingium's UK website, implementing strategic marketing campaigns targeting food, wine and cultural enthusiasts, and hiring knowledgeable UK-based staff.

As Marcello says, "We've designed these tours to connect travellers to the landscapes, flavours, and people that make Veneto so special. With investor backing, we can launch Tastingium in the UK and share the magic of small-group Italian tours with British customers eager for a taste of la Dolce Vita."

To learn more about Tastingium's exclusive tour experiences or investment opportunities, reach out on Instagram at @tastingiumuk or by email at help@tastingium.com. Help bring the magic of small-group Italian wine tours to discerning UK travellers.

And Remember: It's not Just a Glass of Wine, it's a Journey