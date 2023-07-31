Global Aircraft Engine Blade Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Aircraft Engine Blade Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Engine Blade Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aircraft engine blade market forecast, the aircraft engine blade market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.86 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global aircraft engine blade industry is due to surge in adopting cost-effective and fuel-efficient aircraft. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft engine blade market share. Major aircraft engine blade market companies include CFM International, GE Aviation, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc., MTU Aero Engines AG.

Aircraft Engine Blade Market Segments

● By Blade Type: Compressor Blades, Turbine Blades, Fan Blades

● By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, General Aviation, Regional Aircraft, Military Aircraft

● By Blade Size: 0-20, 21-40, 41-60

● By Material: Titanium, Nickle Alloy, Composites, Other Materials

● By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aircraft engine blades are one of the critical components of a jet engine. They are responsible for converting the energy of the hot, expanding gases into rotational energy that powers the engine's fan or compressor.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aircraft Engine Blade Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Engine Blade Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

