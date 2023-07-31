Global Sales of Animation Toys is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 6.3% CAGR, Reaching US$ 64.1 Billion by 2031 - TMR Report

China is a major manufacturer and exporter of animation toys, which propels the market in APAC

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global animation toys market was valued at US$ 37.6 Bn in 2022. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031.



Rise in disposable income and increase in spending on educational toys are fueling the animation toys market. Increase in adoption of advanced technology has led manufacturers to develop animation toys with intricate designs, enhanced interactive features, and better quality materials.

An animation toy refers to a toy that resembles imaginary characters from television shows or animated movies. The animation toys market has witnessed significant growth in last few years, driven by various factors such as the rise in popularity of animated characters.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=80841

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 37.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 64.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Category, Age Group, Price, End-use, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Stop Motion Explosion, ZuLogic Ltd, Arteza, Tin Toy Arcade, Kids Kits, Brain Storm Ltd, Animation Toolkit LTD, Fat Brain Toys, LLC., Fliptomania, Mechanical Marvels

Key Findings of Study

High Popularity of Animated Characters Driving Animation Toys Market Demand – TV shows, animated films, and computer games with well-known characters such as Stitch Teddy, Power Ranger, and Giant Stitch Plush, are highly popular among both adults and kids. The popularity of these characters increases the desire to own animated toys that portray them.

Animation toys are often used as promotional merchandise of animated movies and TV shows. They are marketed alongside TV shows, movies, video games, and other media, leveraging the fan base, thus creating lucrative opportunities in the animation toys market.

Licensing Opportunities and Impact of Social Media Platforms – Licensing of animated characters for toy production that are patent of production firms and animation studios is boosting the animation toys market. Several animation toys are designed as collectibles, which attract both kids and adult collectors.

Furthermore, the popularity of social media platforms and animation influencers is boosting the animation toys market statistics. Social media platforms have become powerful marketing medium, enabling animation toys manufacturers to reach a larger consumer base. Social media influencers and content creators play an important role in promoting animation toys reviews, recommendations, and unboxing videos, which is expected to fuel market size.

Wide selection and convenience of shopping from online stores and e-portals have led to increased sales of animation toys in the last few years.

Get Full Access of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=80841<ype=S

High Demand for Learning Toys – Based on category, the learning toys segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the next few years. Learning toys are often used for educational purposes such as teaching a child about a particular subject or helping a child learn a particular skill.

Educational toys impart knowledge and promote emotional, physical, and intellectual growth. These toys help a child to learn a certain topic or assist in the development of a certain skill. Therefore, high demand for learning toys is expected to boost the growth of animation toys industry.

Growth Drivers

High popularity of animated characters of TV shows, animated movies, and computer games is fueling the animation toys market

Emergence of social media platforms as a powerful marketing medium is augmenting market growth

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the high popularity of animated movies and TV series. China is the world’s leading producer and exporter of children’s merchandise and toys, accounting for nearly 80% of the global toy supply.

North America is the second-leading region of the global animation toys market. Increasing popularity of animation TV series and movies propels the animation toys market in the region. Furthermore, early adoption of new learning tools strengthen growth of the market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is consolidated, with the presence of a few large-scale players who control majority share. Leading players are investing significantly on R&D activities to create innovative animated toys. M&As and expansion of product portfolio are key growth strategies adopted by leading players.

Prominent players in the animation toys market include Stop Motion Explosion, Arteza, Kids Kits, Animation Toolkit LTD., Fliptomania, ZuLogic Ltd., Tin Toy Arcade, Brain Storm Ltd., Fat Brain Toys LLC, and Mechanical Marvels.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=80841

The global animation toys market has been segmented as follows:

Global Animation Toys Market, by Type

Stop Motion Toys

Flip Book Animation Toys

Zoetrope Animation Toys

Others (Magnetic Animation Toys, etc.)

Global Animation Toys Market, by Category

Recreational Toys

Learning Toys

Global Animation Toys Market, by Age Group

0-2 years

2-8 years

8-14 years

14 years and above

Global Animation Toys Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High



Global Animation Toys Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Global Animation Toys Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Stores E-commerce Stores Company-owned Stores

Offline Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Global Animation Toys Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com