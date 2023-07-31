Submit Release
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

BAUDETTE, Minn., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time 8:30 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.) 800-267-6316
Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-839-2461 and entering access code 119757.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up our Rare Disease business through the successful launch of our lead asset, Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
212-452-2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


