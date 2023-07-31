Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Corporate Wellness Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Corporate Wellness Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Corporate Wellness Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Corporate Wellness Global Market Report 2023” is a TBRC’s corporate wellness market forecast, the corporate wellness market size is predicted to reach a value of $87.94 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global corporate wellness industry is due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses among corporate workers. North America region is expected to hold the largest corporate wellness market share. Major corporate wellness companies include ComPsych Corporation, Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions LLC, Exos, Marino Wellness, Privia Health.

Corporate Wellness Market Segments
●By Service: Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition And Weight Management, Stress Management, Other Services
●By Delivery Model: Onsite, Offsite
●By Category: Fitness And Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations Or Employers
●By End User: Private Sector, Public Sector, Other End Users
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10365&type=smp

Corporate wellness, often called workplace wellness, refers to a general term for initiatives, plans, and organizational guidelines intended to encourage positive behavior at work. It is a planned employer-funded program created to assist employees in adopting and maintaining practices that lower health risks, enhance quality of life, increase productivity, and boost an organization's bottom line.

Read More On The Corporate Wellness Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-wellness-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Corporate Wellness Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Corporate Wellness Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Wellness Supplement Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wellness-supplements-global-market-report

Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wellness-tourism-global-market-report

Wellness Tourism Market 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wellness-tourism-market

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

You just read:

Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Seed Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
Selective Laser Sintering Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
Mulch Films Market Size Expected To Reach $ 5.71 Billion By 2027
View All Stories From This Author