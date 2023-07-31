Global Corporate Wellness Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Corporate Wellness Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Corporate Wellness Global Market Report 2023” is a TBRC’s corporate wellness market forecast, the corporate wellness market size is predicted to reach a value of $87.94 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global corporate wellness industry is due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses among corporate workers. North America region is expected to hold the largest corporate wellness market share. Major corporate wellness companies include ComPsych Corporation, Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions LLC, Exos, Marino Wellness, Privia Health.

Corporate Wellness Market Segments

●By Service: Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition And Weight Management, Stress Management, Other Services

●By Delivery Model: Onsite, Offsite

●By Category: Fitness And Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations Or Employers

●By End User: Private Sector, Public Sector, Other End Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Corporate wellness, often called workplace wellness, refers to a general term for initiatives, plans, and organizational guidelines intended to encourage positive behavior at work. It is a planned employer-funded program created to assist employees in adopting and maintaining practices that lower health risks, enhance quality of life, increase productivity, and boost an organization's bottom line.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Corporate Wellness Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Corporate Wellness Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

