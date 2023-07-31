Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,763 in the last 365 days.

Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Achieved Record Revenue and Operating Margin

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Marketable Securities Reach $513 Million

GreenBox Joint Venture Doubles Addressable Market & Increases Order Backlog To $23 Billion

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 24, 2023. Symbotic posted revenue of $312 million, a net loss of $39 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss1 of $3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. In the same quarter of fiscal 2022, Symbotic had revenue of $176 million, a net loss of $33 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22 million. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities on hand increased by $48 million from the prior quarter of 2023, to $513 million at the end of the third quarter.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong revenue growth and record operating margin, as we initiated six new system deployments and completed commissioning of one system,” said Symbotic Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ernst. “During the quarter, we maintained our focus on scaling for growth and investing in innovation, while still achieving strong operating leverage. Additionally, a new systems sales contract with GreenBox increases our contracted backlog to approximately $23 billion, addressing the needs of customers who want leading automation on an outsourced basis.”

“Our GreenBox joint venture advances our strategic vision by adding over $500 billion to Symbotic’s annual total addressable market,” said Symbotic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Cohen. “As confidence in our ability to scale platform deliveries has grown, we feel now is the right time to realize the vision we have had for many years to add warehouse-as-a-service capability. We believe SoftBank is the best partner with which to launch the GreenBox joint venture because of our shared vision and expertise in scaling operations, and SoftBank’s global reach.”

OUTLOOK

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Symbotic expects revenue of $290 million to $310 million, and an adjusted EBITDA2 of $0 million to $3 million.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

Symbotic will host a webcast today at 8:00 am ET to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results. The webcast link is: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Symbotic-Q3-2023.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Symbotic reports its financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures Symbotic uses may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to provide additional information regarding the results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, in isolation from, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are reconciled to their closest reported U.S. GAAP financial measures. Symbotic recommends that investors review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Symbotic defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net loss excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; CEO transition charges; restructuring; and other items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP gross profit excluding the following items: depreciation, stock-based compensation and restructuring. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. In addition to Symbotic’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Symbotic believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the performance of Symbotic’s business because they highlight trends in its core business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Symbotic’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, backlog or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of or expectations regarding Symbotic to:

  • meet the technical requirements of existing or future supply agreements with its customers, including with respect to existing backlog;
  • expand its target customer base and maintain its existing customer base;
  • realize the benefits expected from the GreenBox joint venture;
  • anticipate industry trends;
  • maintain and enhance its platform;
  • maintain the listing of the Symbotic Class A Common Stock on Nasdaq;
  • execute its growth strategy;
  • develop, design and sell systems that are differentiated from those of competitors;
  • execute its research and development strategy;
  • acquire, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property;
  • attract, train and retain effective officers, key employees or directors;
  • comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business;
  • stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business;
  • successfully defend litigation;
  • issue equity securities in connection with future transactions;
  • meet future liquidity requirements and, if applicable, comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;
  • timely and effectively remediate any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting;
  • anticipate rapid technological changes; and
  • effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.

Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

  • the future performance of our business and operations;
  • backlog;
  • expectations regarding revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA loss and anticipated cash needs;
  • expectations regarding cash flow, liquidity and sources of funding;
  • expectations regarding capital expenditures;
  • the effects of pending and future legislation;
  • business disruption, including business disruption following the GreenBox transaction;
  • the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreements entered into in connection with the GreenBox transaction;
  • the effect of the announcement of the GreenBox transaction on the Company’s business relationships, performance, and business generally;
  • the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and other charges related to the GreenBox transaction;
  • risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition and results of operations of Symbotic;
  • disruption to the business due to the Symbotic’s dependency on certain customers;
  • increasing competition in the warehouse automation industry;
  • any delays in the design, production or launch of our systems and products;
  • the failure to meet customers’ requirements under existing or future contracts or customer’s expectations as to price or pricing structure;        
  • any defects in new products or enhancements to existing products;
  • the fluctuation of operating results from period to period due to a number of factors, including the pace of customer adoption of our new products and services and any changes in our product mix that shift too far into lower gross margin products; and
  • any consequences associated with joint ventures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 9, 2022. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding our financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because of their inherent uncertainty and to appreciate the limited purposes for which they are being used by management. While we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 9, 2022, and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: failure to realize the benefits expected from adding to our base of outsourcing partners; the effects of pending and future legislation; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition and results of operations of Symbotic.

Any financial projections in this press release or discussed in the webcast are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Symbotic’s control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Symbotic believes that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Symbotic, or its representatives, considered or considers the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Symbotic and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Symbotic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Jeff Evanson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Symbotic
ir@symbotic.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Kimberly Zminkowski
Director, Marketing
Symbotic
mediainquiry@symbotic.com

_________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” See the tables below for reconciliations to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measures.
2 Symbotic is not providing guidance for net loss, which is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, because information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to net loss is unavailable to it without unreasonable effort. Symbotic is not able to provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Symbotic’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for stock-based compensation.

 

Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except share and per share information) June 24,
2023		 March 25,
2023		 June 25,
2022		   June 24,
2023		 June 25,
2022
Revenue:            
Systems $ 302,350   $ 257,603   $ 169,503     $ 757,854   $ 330,297  
Software maintenance and support   1,768     1,461     862       4,466     2,802  
Operation services   7,719     7,790     5,187       22,683     15,801  
Total revenue   311,837     266,854     175,552       785,003     348,900  
Cost of revenue:            
Systems   244,660     213,060     136,015       618,651     264,475  
Software maintenance and support   3,603     2,106     1,269       7,380     3,224  
Operation services   10,665     8,841     6,724       28,022     18,283  
Total cost of revenue   258,928     224,007     144,008       654,053     285,982  
Gross profit   52,909     42,847     31,544       130,950     62,918  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development expenses   48,845     49,666     35,140       149,251     80,679  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   46,073     50,898     29,435       150,994     68,306  
Total operating expenses   94,918     100,564     64,575       300,245     148,985  
Operating loss   (42,009 )   (57,717 )   (33,031 )     (169,295 )   (86,067 )
Other income, net   2,937     2,284     156       7,055     236  
Loss before income tax   (39,072 )   (55,433 )   (32,875 )     (162,240 )   (85,831 )
Income tax benefit (expense)   (5 )   17           (239 )    
Net loss   (39,077   (55,416 )   (32,875 )     (162,479 )   (85,831 )
Net loss attributable to Legacy Warehouse unitholders prior to the Business Combination           (19,178 )         (72,134 )
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (34,730 )   (49,298 )   (12,383 )     (144,821 )   (12,383 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,347 $ (6,118 ) $ (1,314 )   $ (17,658 ) $ (1,314 )
             
Loss per share of Class A Common Stock:            
Basic and Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 )     (0.29 $ (0.03 )
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:            
Basic and Diluted   61,782,886     60,503,119     50,664,146       60,160,039     50,664,146  
             


Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
 
The following table reconciles GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(in thousands) June 24,
2023		 March 25,
2023		 June 25,
2022		   June 24,
2023		 June 25,
2022
Net loss $ (39,077 ) $ (55,416 ) $ (32,875 )   $ (162,479 ) $ (85,831 )
Interest income   (2,974 )   (2,392 )   (178 )     (7,199 )   (204 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   5     (17         239      
Depreciation and amortization   1,621     1,680     1,426       4,996     4,200  
Stock-based compensation   37,068     36,539     8,967       123,147     10,130  
Business Combination transaction expenses           869           2,400  
CEO transition charges                 2,026      
Restructuring charges       8,373           8,373      
Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,357 ) $ (11,233 ) $ (21,791 )   $ (30,897 ) $ (69,305 )
             


The following table reconciles GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(in thousands) June 24,
2023		 March 25,
2023		 June 25,
2022		   June 24,
2023		 June 25,
2022
Gross profit $ 52,909 $ 42,847 $ 31,544   $ 130,950 $ 62,918
Depreciation   178   189   89     553   243
Stock-based compensation   4,124   459       4,895  
Restructuring charges     5,240       5,240  
Adjusted gross profit $ 57,211 $ 48,735 $ 31,633   $ 141,638 $ 63,161
             


The following table shows GAAP Gross profit margin and Adjusted gross profit margin:
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  June 24,
2023		 March 25,
2023		 June 25,
2022		   June 24,
2023		 June 25,
2022
Gross profit margin 17.0 % 16.1 % 18.0 %   16.7 % 18.0 %
Adjusted gross profit margin 18.3 % 18.3 % 18.0 %   18.0 % 18.1 %
             


Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Supplemental Common Share Information 
 
Total Common Shares issued and outstanding:
 
  June 24, 2023 September 24, 2022
Class A Common Shares issued and outstanding 62,441,709 57,718,836
Class V-1 Common Shares issued and outstanding 76,086,745 79,237,388
Class V-3 Common Shares issued and outstanding 416,933,025 416,933,025
  555,461,479 553,889,249
     


Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
 
(in thousands, except share data) June 24, 2023 September 24, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,490   $ 353,457  
Marketable securities   255,413      
Accounts receivable   73,696     3,412  
Unbilled accounts receivable   91,696     101,816  
Inventories   166,877     91,900  
Deferred expenses   42,286     29,150  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   36,204     25,663  
Total current assets   921,662     605,398  
Property and equipment, at cost   69,496     48,722  
Less: Accumulated depreciation   (28,583 )   (23,844 )
Property and equipment, net   40,913     24,878  
Intangible assets, net   335     650  
Other long-term assets   6,830     337  
Total assets $ 969,740   $ 631,263  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 74,377   $ 68,448  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   60,702     47,312  
Sales tax payable   20,685     12,953  
Deferred revenue, current   742,241     394,244  
Total current liabilities   898,005     522,957  
Deferred revenue, long-term   32,842     31,465  
Other long-term liabilities   17,262     7,901  
Total liabilities   948,109     562,323  
Commitments and contingencies        
     
Equity:    
Class A Common Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 62,441,709 and 57,718,836 shares issued and outstanding at June 24, 2023 and September 24, 2022, respectively   6     6  
Class V-1 Common Stock, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 76,086,745 and 79,237,388 shares issued and outstanding at June 24, 2023 and September 24, 2022, respectively   8     8  
Class V-3 Common Stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 416,933,025 shares issued and outstanding at June 24, 2023 and September 24, 2022   42     42  
Additional paid-in capital - warrants   58,126     58,126  
Additional paid-in capital   1,250,355     1,237,865  
Accumulated deficit   (1,304,227 )   (1,286,569 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,834 )   (2,294 )
Total stockholders' equity   2,476     7,184  
Noncontrolling interest   19,155     61,756  
Total equity   21,631     68,940  
Total liabilities and equity $ 969,740   $ 631,263  
     


Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(in thousands) June 24,
2023		 March 25,
2023		 June 25,
2022		   June 24,
2023		 June 25,
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss $ (39,077 ) $ (55,416 ) $ (32,875 )   $ (162,479 ) $ (85,831 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization   2,460     2,069     1,426       6,606     4,200  
Foreign currency (gains) / losses   72     (16)     23       66     (22 )
Loss on abandonment of assets                     4,098  
Loss on impairment of assets       123           123      
Stock-based compensation   36,999     35,223           121,762     50  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable   50,837     (72,178   25,950       (70,300 )   344  
Inventories   (25,928   (29,597 )   (55,400 )     (74,621 )   (93,944 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (25,793 )   24,123     (22,120 )     (421 )   (43,069 )
Deferred expenses   (5,399 )   (1,766   (541 )     (13,128 )   (61 )
Other long-term assets   (461 )   624     29       (5,944 )   10  
Accounts payable   (13,862 )   27,232     42,295       5,856     69,091  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   (13,558 )   450     21,505       21,025     12,741  
Deferred revenue   85,896     99,374     (15,680 )     349,360     33,674  
Other long-term liabilities   2,697     1,067     1,561       9,342     1,990  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   54,883     31,312     (33,827 )     187,247     (96,729 )
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment   (8,337 )   (6,017 )   (2,209 )     (21,344 )   (10,769 )
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities   50,000               50,000      
Purchases of marketable securities   (97,957 )   (106,327 )         (301,097 )    
Net cash used in investing activities   (56,294 )   (112,344 )   (2,209 )     (272,441 )   (10,769 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Units           (173,796 )          
Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation awards       (11,713 )         (11,713 )    
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan       987           987      
Net proceeds from equity infusion from the Business Combination           384,672           384,672  
Purchase of interest from non-controlling interest           (300,000 )         (300,000 )
Proceeds from exercise of warrants           277,776           277,776  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities       (10,726 )   188,652       (10,726 )   362,448  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (45 )   120     2       93     78  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (1,456 )   (91,638 )   152,618       (95,827 )   255,028  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period   259,086     350,724     259,044       353,457     156,634  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 257,630   $ 259,086   $ 411,662     $ 257,630   $ 411,662  
             
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(in thousands) June 24,
2023		 March 25,
2023		 June 25,
2022		   June 24,
2023		 June 25,
2022
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,490   $ 256,954   $ 411,662     $ 255,490   $ 411,662  
Restricted cash   2,140     2,132           2,140      
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 257,630   $ 259,086   $ 411,662     $ 257,630   $ 411,662  
             

Primary Logo

You just read:

Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more