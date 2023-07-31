Pelorus Capital Group Prices First-Ever Securitization Backed By Collateral in the Cannabis Sector

Company to Retain One-Third of $70M Offering, Selling $45M of Bonds; Securitization First in a Series and First Ever for the Cannabis Sector

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelorus Capital Group (“Pelorus” or “the Company”), the leading provider of commercial real estate loans for the cannabis sector, priced the first-ever securitization for cannabis-linked real estate assets.

Pelorus retained a third of the $70 million offering, selling $45 million of bonds (“PCG 2023-1”), which attracted a range of institutional investors and hedge funds who were drawn to the high yield and growth of the businesses. The one-tranche securitization is floating rate over one-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”). Performance Trust served as the sole book runner for the offering, while Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP , represented the issuer.

“Most industry insiders, lenders and investors believed securitization would never happen in the cannabis sector without a change in legislation,” said Dan Leimel , CEO of Pelorus Capital Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. “We couldn’t be prouder to prove them wrong. This first-of-its-kind offering is a significant milestone in the progression of our business plan, which will provide Pelorus with advantageous economic and structural features, empowering the Company’s continued growth with or without legislative action.”