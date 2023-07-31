CE Brands Reports on Voting Results from the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Announces Approval of Name Change to Vitalist Inc. and Appoints new CFO

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI) (“CE Brands”, “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), was held Friday via live audio and slideshow webcast. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting was approved and is discussed in detail in the Company’s management information circular dated June 13, 2023 (the “Circular”), which can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . In addition, the Company is pleased to announce it has appointed David Colleran as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Colleran joins CE Brands with over 14 years of experience in financial reporting, audit, planning, and accounting operations. He has served as Senior Director and Director Finance for branded consumer product and technology companies listed on the NASDAQ and TSXV. Prior to working in industry Mr. Colleran obtained his CPA at Ernst and Young where he served numerous publicly listed organisations in North America.



The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 4,312,460 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors, were as follows:

Director



Number of Votes Cast Votes For Votes Withheld Kalvie Legat 2,516,319 1,796,141 Jared Wolk 4,200,100 112,360 Joanne Hruska 2,620,656 1,691,804 Stephen A. Smith 2,620,656 1,691,804 Hugh Tyler Rice 4,301,304 11,156



Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

One of the matters that was approved at the Meeting was the Company’s name change to “Vitalist Inc.” The name change is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand​ licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities​.

