Health Minister to lead his ministerial officials for China.

Health Minister Honorable Dr Culwick Togamana together with Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), and the National Referral Hospital (NRH) and officials will on Sunday leave the country to visit Guizhou Province, People’s Republic of China.

During the visit, the Minister and his officials will visit the affiliated Hospital of the Guizhou Medical University and the University itself in Guizhou Province.

The official visit established under the Medical Corporation between the Government of the People ’s Republic of China and the Government of the Solomon Islands since February 24th 2022.

The purpose of the visit is to; reinforce the cooperation between the health and medical teams of Guizhou and the Solomon Islands, create opportunities especially the training, twining and inter-hospital relationship between MHMS, NRH and the Technical Memorandum of Understanding between Affiliated Hospital of the Guizhou Medical University (AHGMU) in the coming years. In addition, the officials will also have the opportunity to meet different authorities who have worked hard behind this cooperation and advocate for support in developing and improving the NRH.

During the dialogues, both parties will discuss how to facilitate and operationalize the training, twining mode, systems and equipment upgrading mechanisms. Secondary to this is to show the essence of the cooperation, which will benefit the Solomon Islands as well as the credibility of the organization politically, professionally, and while maintaining the technical integrity the partnership cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health acknowledges the Government of China for fully sponsoring the travel. The Health Minister and his officials will return on 6th of August 2023. Ends///….

-MHMS Press