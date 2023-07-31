POLICE OPEN DAY MARK

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has celebrated its Open Day Thursday.

This year they decided to host this event again so that they could inform and educate our people about the roles and responsibilities of the RSIPF and the functions of the departments under each of the five portfolios.

Theme of today’s Police Open Day event is “Police and Communities Working Together to Promote Peace and a Safe and Green Society.”

This is the second Police Open Day since the inaugural Open Day, which was held in 2018.

The theme for this year builds on the RSIPF crime prevention strategy, emphasising stakeholder cooperation, community engagement, problem solving, intelligence-led policing, efficient, capable, and responsive police, and respect for our customs and culture. These are the foundations for lasting peace and harmony in our communities.

Minister of Police Anthony Veke and the Permanent Secretary Karen Galokale visiting the AFP tent during the Open Day celebration

Guest of honour, Minister of Police, National Security, and Correctional Services, Anthony Veke, said the event complements the Solomon Islands Government’s safe and green strategy campaign.

“As part of the security preparations, the RSIPF will be conducting community awareness, high-visibility patrols, and traffic checks to ensure that the host city of Honiara is safe to host the Pacific Games in November.

“I wish to emphasise again that during this period and leading up to the games event, RSIPF will exercise zero tolerance for crimes.” Disorderly behaviours and any illegal activities in Honiara and surrounding local communities will be dealt with accordingly.

Members of the RSIPF band leading the parade.

“On the same note, I also urge all police officers to execute their duties diligently and professionally, ensuring that communities continue to have trust and confidence in their work.”

“Moreover, the partnership between police and communities must be nurtured positively to promote peace, safety, and a green society.”

Further to that, the Minister also urged the support of the public to work closely with our police.

The Minister said upholding peace, security, law, and order for the protection of lives and properties for the progress and development of our beloved nation must be our core foundation for partnerships between policing and communities.

“As fellow members of our communities, we want to feel safe in all our surroundings.

“And as communities, we rely on and trust our police to keep us safe.”

Policing in the Solomon Islands context involved a wider range of security services, from maintenance of law and order to persistence of peace, protection of life and property, execution of court processes and orders, investigations, fire prevention and suppression, land and marine search and rescue, explosive ordinance disposal, maintaining national security, assisting in dispute resolution, and providing assistance during emergencies. I am happy to affirm the strong commitment of the RSIPF to serve the people and country.

-MPNSCS Press