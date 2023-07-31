CSSI Finance Department rolled out Procurement Trainings

Procurement Training Participants.

The Finance Department from the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) roll out Procurement, Imprest and Budget Training for Departments within the CSSI Headquarters staff.

Speaking during the official opening this morning at the Correctional Service Academy Deputy Commissioner Administration Mr. Chris Bwekulyi said, this procurement training is very important and timely for all of us, whom involve in the procurement process to have unified knowledge and understanding especially in the SIG procurement requirements and the new systems introduce in the Ministry of Finance & Treasury (MoFT).

Deputy Commissioner Bwekulyi reminds the participants that the MoFT had advance system in place called D365 and there is high need for us to know and understands how it operates and its deliverables to our daily expenses.

He urged the participants to get more on this training, ask more questions and learn more to help you to develop your capability on procurement process after completing this training session.

Deputy Commissioner, on behalf of the Office of the Commissioner and his Executive, would like to recognise and acknowledge the CSSI Finance Department, Supervising Director Mrs Martha Alabae, Principle Accountant and Finance Team to initiate this training accordingly to achieve the organisational strategic direction and core business. Ends///…..

CSSI Press