Outstanding young startup entrepreneurs honoured

VIETNAM, July 31 -  

HÀ NỘI — Eighty-one young entrepreneurs with outstanding startup results in 2023 were honoured at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Sunday.

Đặng Hồng Anh, Vice President of the Việt Nam Youth Federation and President of the Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association, said that the startups run by those entrepreneurs produced a combined revenue of nearly VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$71.7 million), earned total profits of VNĐ104 billion, and paid VNĐ39 billion to the budget last year.

First held in 2015, this award is one of the pioneering activities of the Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association in implementing the Government-launched national startup programme.

Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Trần Tuấn Anh spoke highly of contributions by young entrepreneurs to the nation’s development.

He expressed his hope that the awardees will exert more effort to turn Việt Nam into a strong and prosperous country.

On the same day, the Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association held a workshop themed “Learn to lead”, during which participants shared their experience in production and business as well as their startup journey. — VNS

 

