Expert UK Expat and Foreign National Mortgage Brokers Helping to Negotiate Lower Property Prices

With increased choice and high mortgage rates making it difficult to achieve a sale, discounts are up for grabs for UK expat and foreign national investors.

In the domestic market, higher mortgage rates mean that there’s been a 14% drop in the number of buyers in the last four weeks when compared to the 5-year average.

Higher value areas are most affected by price falls, while 4 in 10 homes in the North of England, Wales, and the Midlands still saw value increases in the last 6 months.