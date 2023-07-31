[Latest] Global Gen Z Mental Health Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 75.6 Bn By 2032, At 9.2% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Gen Z Mental Health Market was at US$ 31.1 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 75.6 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 9.2% between 2023 and 2032.

The Global Gen Z Mental Health Market was estimated at USD 31.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 75.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights