EU imposes new sanctions over information manipulation in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine 

The Council of the European Union decided on 28 July to impose restrictive measures against seven Russian individuals and five entities responsible for conducting a digital information manipulation campaign called ‘RRN’ (Recent Reliable News), aimed at distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

This campaign, to which government bodies or bodies affiliated to the Russian State have participated, relies on fake web pages usurping the identity of national media outlets and government websites, as well as fake accounts on social media. This coordinated and targeted information manipulation is part of a broader hybrid campaign by Russia against the EU and the member states.

“We are targeting those carrying out information manipulation and interference as part of a broader hybrid campaign by Russia against the EU and the member states,” said EU High Representative Josep Borrell. “With these new listings we are sending a strong signal that we know how they manipulate our information space and how they operate.”

In particular, the Council imposed restrictive measures on Inforos and three of its founders. Inforos is an online outlet which is closely linked to the Russian military intelligence (GRU), and is responsible for setting up more than 270 media proxy online outlets that disseminate propaganda in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Other listings concern: ANO Dialog, a Russian non-profit organisation created by the Moscow Department of Information and Technology and closely linked to the presidential administration, the Institute of the Russian Diaspora, and Social Design Agency and Structura National Technologies, two Russian IT companies involved in the Russian-led digital disinformation campaign ‘RRN’ (Recent Reliable News), and prominent representatives of the above-mentioned entities.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to about 1,800 individuals and entities. All those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

Find out more

Press release

Official Journal of the EU, 28 July 2023 (including a list of the sanctioned individuals and entities)