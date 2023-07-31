Food Packaging Market by Growth Rate Industry Outlook and Business Revenue till 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Packaging Market [2023-2030] research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics. It also focus on key developments, major players, changing trends, and upcoming growth opportunities till forecast year 2030. Food Packaging market report provides a comprehensive overview of the market's present state and outlines the expected trends and growth patterns in the coming years. The report's main focus is to offer a strategic analysis of how COVID-19 has impacted companies in the industry. Additionally, the report examines the market potential of the top countries and provides an in-depth analysis of their markets.

According to our latest study, the global Food Packaging market size was valued at USD 273110 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 357550 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.9% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the food packaging market due to the presence of strong players in this region. Also, the increasing urban lifestyle and growing demand for processed food products will drive the growth of the food packaging market in the Americas.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Food Packaging market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

Report Summary:

Food Packaging market report assesses various factors such as production capacity, logistics, historical performance, demand and supply, and their dynamics in the region. Additionally, the report examines other important aspects such as industry processes, import and export scenarios, R&D development activities, and cost structures. The report also estimates consumption demand and supply figures, production costs, gross profit margins, and selling prices of products.

List of Top Key Players of the Food Packaging Market:

Amcor

Sealed Air

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Owens Illinois

Tetra Pak International

Rock-Tenn Company

Food Packaging Market Drivers

-Changing Consumer Preferences: Evolving consumer preferences, such as the demand for sustainable, eco-friendly, and recyclable packaging materials, have driven the development of innovative and environmentally conscious food packaging solutions.

-Technological Advancements: Advances in packaging technologies have led to the development of intelligent and active packaging systems.

-Growth in Ready-to-Eat and Convenience Foods: The increasing consumption of ready-to-eat and convenience foods has propelled the demand for packaging that ensures product freshness, safety, and ease of consumption.

-Expanding E-commerce and Home Delivery: The growth of e-commerce and home delivery services has created a need for packaging that can withstand transportation and ensure food products arrive in optimal condition.

-Food Industry Growth: The overall growth of the food industry, including processed foods, fresh produce, and frozen foods, has directly impacted the demand for food packaging.

Food Packaging Market Insights

The Food Packaging Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, examining both factors that contribute to growth and potential obstacles using qualitative and quantitative methodologies. This ensures that readers and users can access reliable information about the market. The report proves beneficial for businesses of all sizes, helping them develop effective commercial strategies. The statistical data is presented in a reader-friendly format, making it easy to understand and interpret.

Segment by Type

Paper & Board

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Segment by Application

Liquid Food

Solid Food

Food Packaging Market Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Features:

Food Packaging market size and forecasts, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices

Food Packaging market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices

Food Packaging market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices

Food Packaging market shares of main players, shipments in revenue, sales quantity

