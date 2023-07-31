RadNet, Inc. Announces the Addition of Sham Sokka and Sanjog Misra to Drive Further Growth Within its Digital Health Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) announced today the addition of two executives to lead advancements in the company’s technology solutions, including its current portfolio of radiology informatics (eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and related solutions) and clinical and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Sham Sokka, PhD., has been named Chief Operating and Technology Officer of Digital Health at RadNet. Sanjog Misra has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer of Digital Health.



RadNet is a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. The expansion of its management team is indicative of strong momentum in RadNet’s business and a commitment to its health informatics roadmap.

Dr. Sokka contributes significant executive-level experience in business, marketing, and innovation from his 20-year tenure at Philips. Dr. Sokka most recently served as Senior Vice-President of Innovation and Marketing for Philips Precision Diagnosis business cluster. Prior to that role, he has led informatics and services businesses: the Ventures and Radiology Solutions businesses of that same cluster. Dr. Sokka obtained his PhD from the MIT-Harvard division of Health, Sciences, and Technology and earlier in his career also led clinical development in oncology and imaging systems, helping to introduce novel MR-guided therapy systems for oncology. “Sham has a proven track record in informatics, healthcare analytics, clinical development, engineering, and global marketing,” noted Howard Berger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet. “His career has been dedicated to driving transformation in the healthcare industry. We are confident that his leadership and insights will prove pivotal as we execute on our vision to grow our Digital Health initiatives.”

Mr. Misra also joins RadNet from Philips, where his last position was Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, Commercial Leader of Diagnostic Imaging Chains and Head of Philips Capital, North America. Over the last 14 years at Philips, Mr. Misra has worked in various commercial and finance leadership roles handling Solution Sales and Corporate Finance across geographies that include India, the Asia Pacific, and North America. “Sanjog is a seasoned healthcare executive who comes with both commercial and finance experience. He has an invaluable understanding of how to drive commercial scale with profitable business models within new and emerging markets,” added Dr. Berger. “He is the ideal fit for this new role, as RadNet strengthens its position as a healthcare innovator.”

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 363 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees.

