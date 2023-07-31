PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2023 Statement on the passing of Dr. James Dy, President of Philippine Chinese Charitable Association, Inc. and the Chinese General Hospital & Medical Center I and my wife Kat Yu-Pimentel are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. James Dy, a prominent doctor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and humanitarian worker. Our family had the privilege of knowing him. To us and to the many lives he had touched and helped, he was a truly great man. He exemplified the essence of a true doctor who valued life above all else. I will forever be grateful to him for the care he provided when my daughter Helena was born during the challenging times of Covid-19, when hospitals were overwhelmed. Dr. Dy made significant contributions to society through his various roles, such as serving as the Philippine Red Cross governor and national treasurer. He was a humanitarian at heart, dedicating countless hours to conduct medical missions in impoverished communities throughout the country. Even in his old age, Dr. Dy did not retire from his humanitarian endeavors. He remained actively involved in various organizations as the president of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association, Inc. and the Chinese General Hospital & Medical Center. Through these roles, he continued to make a positive impact on the lives of many people in need. Dr. Dy's commitment to ensuring the highest quality of healthcare professionals led him to establish the Chinese General Hospital's renowned College of Nursing and Medicine, leaving behind a lasting legacy. The passing of Dr. James Dy is an immense loss to our nation. His dedication to medicine, his philanthropic efforts, and his selfless humanitarian work have left an indelible mark on countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time of mourning.