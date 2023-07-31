PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2023 New facilities inagurated in East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City as Bong Go continues push for enhanced services in public hospitals Senator Christopher "Bong" Go witnessed on Friday, July 28, the inauguration of several newly constructed health infrastructures at the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) compound in Quezon City, including the Outpatient Department and Ambulatory Care Surgery, One Pinas Facility, Women's Wellness Center, and CERID Negative Pressure Rooms. Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, expressed his unwavering dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure throughout the country. Furthermore, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go continues to push for continued funding for hospital facilities enhancements to improve services in public hospitals similar to those inaugurated in EAMC. "This project is not just about infrastructure. Ito ay tungkol sa pagpapahalaga sa dignidad ng bawat Pilipino, na siguraduhin na lahat ay may access sa mataas na kalidad ng serbisyong pangkalusugan," Go said. Go said the expanded Outpatient Department and newly established Ambulatory Care Surgery at EAMC will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in providing medical services to a significant number of patients. These facilities are crucial components of a well-rounded healthcare system, as they offer timely and efficient treatment for various medical conditions that do not require prolonged hospital stays. Patients can expect a streamlined process, reduced waiting times, and personalized care in these modern and well-equipped facilities, according to EAMC. "Today, we show that we not only adhere to our mission of 'Work, Share, Care', but we continually expand and strengthen it. By opening new facilities, we can reach and help more people," said Go. One of the notable additions to EAMC is the One Pinas Facility, a comprehensive and integrated healthcare unit designed to address a wide range of medical needs under one roof. This facility will open daily to address teleconsultation referrals, serving as a crucial link between various hospitals, local government units, and neighboring provinces. It aims to minimize distance and communication barriers, and ensure that medical consultations and advice can be readily accessed and provided to those in need. Additionally, the Women's Wellness Center will focus on women's health, providing specialized care and support to address the unique healthcare requirements of women across all age groups. Furthermore, the inauguration also celebrated the establishment of the CERID Negative Pressure Rooms at EAMC. These specialized rooms are equipped to handle highly contagious diseases safely and securely, protecting both patients and healthcare professionals. As the country remains vigilant against potential health threats, the implementation of such negative pressure rooms becomes vital for containment and effective management. "Sa panahon ng krisis, pinapatunayan ng mga proyektong tulad nito na hindi tayo pabaya. Patuloy tayong naglalaan ng pondo, oras, at lakas upang siguraduhin na ang bawat Pilipino, anuman ang kanilang katayuan sa buhay, ay may access sa mga serbisyong pangkalusugan na kanilang kailangan," Go said. In his visit, Senator Go acknowledged the tireless efforts of healthcare workers and frontliners in providing essential medical services to the public, especially during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic. He reiterated his commitment to supporting healthcare professionals by advocating for better compensation, benefits, and working conditions. "Gusto kong pasalamatan ang ating mga frontliners. Tayong lahat, ang dapat nating pasalamatan ang mga medical frontliners. Hindi natin ito mararating ngayon kung hindi dahil sa sakripisyo ng ating mga frontliners. Ang iba po'y nagbuwis ng buhay. Palakpakan po natin ang ating mga frontliners. Kasama na diyan ang mga security guards, utility nagsakripisyo ang mga 'yan. Salamat sa inyong sakripisyo. Ipaglalaban ko po kayo parati," highlighted Go. The senator also sponsored in the Senate the passage of Republic Act No. 11561 in 2021, increasing EAMC's bed capacity from 600 to 1,000 beds. Meanwhile, the senator also briefly inspected the operations of the Malasakit Center inside EAMC which houses relevant agencies where patients can conveniently avail medical assistance programs, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The Malasakit Centers Act was principally authored and sponsored by Go, and was signed in 2019 by former president Rodrigo Duterte. There are now 158 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Aside from the inspection, Go provided assistance to 1,069 patients and 3,099 frontliners, including security guards, utilities, and other hospital staff. They received grocery packs, masks, vitamins, and snacks while some of them were given bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, watches, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Meanwhile, a team from DSWD extended financial assistance to qualified patients. Go was a guest speaker during the Commencement Exercise of University of Malabon earlier that day.