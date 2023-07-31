REVILLA TO SUMMON DPWH AND MMDA AMID UNRESOLVED FLOODING; QUESTIONS EFFECTIVENESS OF FLOOD CONTROL PROGRAM

SENATE Committee on Public Works Chairman Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. is set to summon Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairperson Romando S. Artes to demand answers on the still unresolved flooding in the country that continues to recur every downpour.

"Nakakapikon na itong sitwasyon natin na sa tuwing uulan ay palagi na lang tayong baha, samantalang napakadaming proyekto at bilyon-bilyon ang ginagastos para masawata ang pagbaha, pero ganun pa rin at paulit-ulit. We must sit down and, once and for all, come up with workable and effective solutions," Revilla said.

"Ipapatawag natin si Sec. Bonoan at Chair Artes dahil dapat mabigyan ng sagot ang malaking katanungan nating lahat kung bakit sa kabila ng maraming taon na lumipas na sinasabi na may ginagawa ang dalawang ahensya tungkol sa baha, eh patuloy pa rin tayong binabaha," he explained.

The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Works chastised the ineffectiveness of the agencies' flood control programs despite receiving hefty amounts of annual appropriation on the said program.

According to the annual General Appropriations Act from 2019-2023, DPWH received a total of P594.62 billion appropriation for their flood control program while MMDA received P6 billion.

"Taon-taon tayong naglalaan ng pondo sa dalawang ahensya na ito para solusyonan ang problema sa baha. Pero bakit hindi natin maramdaman? Saan ba nilalagak ang pondo sa programang ito kasi yung baha, hindi naman nawawala tuwing umuulan. Sa totoo lang, lalo ngang tumataas ang baha na nararanasan natin," the veteran lawmaker lamented.

Revilla also expressed disappointment over DPWH and MMDA's inadequate response of merely releasing press statements every time the country would be submerged in flood.

"Hindi na paliwanag ang kailangan ng taumbayan, ang kailangan natin ay aksiyon, solusyon at hindi anesthesia para hindi maramdaman ng publiko ang hirap sa pagbaha dahil lamang sa hindi matukoy ang problema," he stressed.

Just last week, the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Egay hit many parts of the country. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a total of 2,397,336 people or 654,837 families were affected by the storm. NDRRMC further reported 425 flooding incidents due to the inclement weather.