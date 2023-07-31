Quảng Nam cares about people’s lives, ensures human rights

VIETNAM, July 31 - QUẢNG NAM — Human rights have always been top of Quảng Nam Province’s agenda with measures having been taken to promote socio-economic growth, improve people’s livelihood and ensure ethnic and religious development.

Hồ Quang Bửu, deputy chairman of the Quảng Nam Province People’s Committee, stated in a press conference yesterday to showcase the province’s achievements in human rights.

He said the province had spared no effort in safeguarding human rights and had launched programmes to fight against the misrepresentation of the human rights situation in Việt Nam.

“The provincial steering committee on human rights has advised the provincial Party committee and people's committee to well implement all aspects of human rights protection in the province,” said Bửu.

The province regularly gave education, and created good conditions for people of all classes to access official information sources on the Party's policies, guidelines and the State's laws, he said.

It also implemented citizens’ supervision rights.

Last year, the province held a training conference on human rights for leaders and key officials of departments, divisions and localities.

The course equipped local leaders key staff directly engaged in human rights work with knowledge and a theoretical foundation on protection and fight for human rights, thus improving the effectiveness of the work in the province.

Also at the press conference, Bửu said that last year, Quảng Nam's economy developed at a high rate, exceeding the set target.

The economic growth rate last year reached 11.2 per cent, which was 5.04 per cent higher than 2021.

Quảng Nam ranked 11th out of 63 provinces and cities nationwide.

Economic scale was more than VNĐ116 trillion (US$4.9 billion), an increase by $738.1 million compared with 2019.

Bửu said that together with economic development, administrative reform and business investment environment continued to be improved.

The province promptly implemented solutions to remove obstacles for businesses.

Social security was increasingly effective and people's lives were stable, he said.

Quảng Nam has successfully hosted many cultural and tourism events, and hosted international conferences and seminars, promoting the image of Quảng Nam culture and people to the international community.

A typical activity in the province was the National Tourism Year 2022.

Bửu informed that, in the first months of this year, although the general economic situation was still difficult, the province had actively conducted many solutions to cope with disadvantages, improved labour productivity, as well as the investment environment and maintained national security and defence.

More than 8,400 firms are working in the province, of which, in the first five months this year, 513 were newly registered enterprises with registered capital of nearly VNĐ3.1 trillion ($130.6 million).

Major General Nguyễn Văn Kỷ, deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Department under the Ministry of Public Security, and also standing deputy chief of the office of the Government's Steering Committee for Human Rights, said that Quảng Nam had achieved many good results in all areas.

The province needs to promote the results to ensure social security and livelihoods for ethnic groups in the area, and also promote its traditional cultural identities, said Kỷ. — VNS