July 31, 2023 Legarda calls for public's participation in disaster resilience Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda urged the public to consistently uphold a more profound sense of involvement in strengthening the nation's disaster resilience amidst the impacts of climate change on the country's environmental and economic agenda. "We need to fight for our survival. However, time is against us. The window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all is closing, as the world's scientists have said. But it can be done," Legarda conveyed, as she reiterated the importance of a whole-of-society approach in the collective action of utilizing and preserving the country's resources despite the environmental perils to develop the blue and green economy. "We are a resilient nation, capable of achieving great feats when united. I implore our government agencies, civil society organizations, private sector partners, and individuals to actively participate in resilience-building efforts," she added. Legarda underscored the significance of enacting laws in the pursuit of sustaining a circular economy and rebuilding communities so people can reduce disaster risks to be resilient in times of crisis. The four-term senator also noted that the Philippines has policies and system reforms to address these matters, including the passage of Republic Act 9729, or the Climate Change Act of 2009, and RA 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010. "Strengthening environmental laws, enforcing regulations, and holding accountable those who exploit our natural resources unlawfully are essential steps toward creating a sustainable and just society," she asserted, saying that the government should ensure that these policies and pieces of legislation are aligned with the commitments in environmental sustainability. Legarda then stressed the vital role of education and awareness as fundamentals in these endeavors, stating the need to prioritize environmental education and understanding the interconnectivity between the environment, climate change, and the Filipinos' well-being. Likewise, she pushed to foster more innovation and research in sustainable technologies, invest in clean technology startups, provide incentives for green businesses, and create an enabling environment for sustainable entrepreneurship. "Let us rise to this challenge and reaffirm our commitment to a sustainable and resilient future. Dahil buhay, kabuhayan at kinabukasan ng bawat Pilipino and nakataya sa hamon ng nagbabagong klima," Legarda concluded. The month of July is National Disaster Resilience Month. This year's observance focuses on the theme, "BIDAng Pilipino: Building A Stronger Filipino Well-Being towards Disaster Resilience," which aims to promote unity and resilience among Filipinos toward a more prosperous and secured future.