PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2023 Tulfo seeks probe on Rizal boat disaster; wants PCG, MARINA officials jailed Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a Senate Resolution today with an aim to file appropriate charges against concerned officials of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) for the deaths of 27 passengers of the ill-fated motorboat Princess Aya. He stressed that high-ranking officers of PCG and MARINA who are guilty of neglect of duty should also be accountable in the name of command responsibility. In most cases, Tulfo lamented that a sunken ship or boat's crew members are often the ones punished and sent to jail. Tulfo said that the July 27 tragedy would not happen if the PCG and MARINA, which are the relevant government authorities responsible for overseeing and regulating maritime safety in the country, have done their duties and responsibilities. Notably, Princess Aya's maximum capacity is only 30 passengers but PCG allowed it to sail with about 70 passengers on board without enough life vests, in addition to bad weather conditions. Tulfo said the PCG officer/inspector assigned to check boats at the dock site before sailing failed to flag these issues. Tulfo added that MARINA, for its part, failed to check the seaworthiness of Princess Aya before allowing it to ply Philippine water and before issuing it with "Passenger Ship Certificate (PSSC)" which is now suspended because of the incident. Upon talking to a sea expert, Tulfo found that Princess Aya's outrigger or katig was not properly and appropriately designed to support more than 30 passengers. As such, he underscored the need for MARINA to properly inspect, along with a marine engineer, all boats being rented or use for public water transportation before issuing any permit to operate moving forward. Meanwhile, in filing Senate Resolution No. 705, Tulfo seeks to investigate the factors contributing to the capsizing of the boat and identify lapses in safety protocols or negligence of PCG, MARINA and other concerned individuals and agencies that may have led to this unfortunate incident. "The results of the investigation should be utilized to improve safety standards for marine vessels, addressing issues such as overloading, vessel stability, adherence to passenger capacity limits, emergency preparedness, and crew training," the resolution read. Under SR No. 705, Tulfo also seeks for the review and enhancement of existing legislation and regulations concerning maritime safety, with a specific focus on addressing issues related to overloading, vessel stability, passenger capacity limits, emergency preparedness, and crew training. Ultimately, Tulfo said that the investigation would also help him in crafting a bill that ensures that PCG and MARINA officers, along with their supervisors, will face charges and jail time, every time a ship or a boat capsizes due to their negligence. Tulfo, pinaiimbestigahan ang paglubog ng Princess Aya; gustong kasuhan ang PCG, MARINA Naghain ng Resolusyon sa Senado ngayong araw si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo para paimbestigahan ang pagkamatay ng 27 pasahero na lulan ng lumubog na bangkang Princess Aya noong Hulyo 27. Sa pagsumite ng Senate Resolution (SR) No. 705, sinabi ni Tulfo na ang imbestigasyon ay makakatulong magpatunay sa kapalpakan ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) kaya nangyari ang trahedya. Maliban sa opisyales ng PCG at MARINA, gusto ni Sen. Idol na makasuhan ang kanilang superior sa ngalan ng command responsibility. Aniya, ang madalas na nakakasuhan lamang ang mga tripulante ng bangka. Matatandaang 30 na pasahero lamang ang maximum capacity ng lumubog na bangkang Princess Aya pero ito ay pinayagang maglayag ng PCG na may sakay na humigit kumulang 70 na katao at walang sapat na life vest para sa lahat ng lulan nito, dagdag pa rito ang masamang lagay ng panahon. Dagdag niya, pumalpak din ang MARINA sa pag-inspect sa "seaworthiness" ng Princess Aya bago bigyan ito ng "Passenger Ship Certificate (PSSC)" na ngayon ay suspendido na. Sa pakikipagusap sa isang sea expert, napagalaman ni Tulfo na ang katig diumano ng Princess Aya ay hindi designed para masuportahan ang mahigit 30 na pasahero. Kaya sinabi ni Sen. Idol na sa susunod, kailangan ng MARINA, kasama ang isang marine engineer, na masusing inspeksyunin ang lahat ng mga bangka na nirerentahan o ginagamit para sa pampublikong transportasyon sa tubig bago mag-isyu ng anumang permit to operate. Samantala, sa paghahain ng Senate Resolution No. 705, gusto ni Tulfo na imbestigahan ang lahat ng factor na sanhi ng pagtaob ng Princess Aya at tukuyin ang mga lapses sa safety protocols o kapabayaan ng PCG, MARINA at iba pang kinauukulang indibidwal at ahensya. Kailangan din aniyang rebyuhin ang kasalukuyang batas at regulations tungkol sa maritime safety. Pinakaimportante sa lahat, sabi ni Tulfo, ay magamit ang imbestigasyon para makasuhan at makulong ang pabayang opisyal ng PCG at MARINA.