Bong Go to DBM, DOH: Deliver on PBBM's 2nd SONA commitments

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go appealed to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Health (DOH) to ensure that the commitments made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his second State of the Nation Address are met.

The senator particularly stressed the urgent necessity to expedite the disbursement of risk allowances to healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bilisan po ang backlog, ibig sabihin yung mga previous years na dapat ibigay na mga risk allowance para sa mga health workers," Go said in an ambush interview on July 27, after assisting students in Biñan City, Laguna.

He added that these health workers risked their lives and made significant sacrifices during the pandemic.

"Hindi po natin mararating itong kinararatnan natin kung hindi po dahil sa sakripisyo at tulong ng ating mga medical frontliners. Tulungan po natin sila, ibigay po ang nararapat para sa kanila," he said.

Go urged the said agencies to speed up their efforts, saying, "Nakikiusap po ako sa DBM, sa DOH, bilisan n'yo po. May pondo naman po aprubado sa 2023 budget, which is about P19 billion. Unahin n'yo po ang previous years, bayaran n'yo po what is due to them, bilisan n'yo."

"Kung maaari ihatid n'yo nga po sa kanilang mga tahanan. Bilisan n'yo thru ATM, ipasok n'yo na agad sa mga account nila dahil napakaliit ito na halaga kumpara sa sakripisyong ginawa ng ating mga medical frontliners," he said.

During his SONA, Marcos committed to disbursing the allowances of health workers, as prescribed by Republic Act No. 11712, of which Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate.

While the State of Public Health Emergency has been lifted, the senator emphasized the increased need to provide what is due to the healthcare workers.

Go lauded the President's promise of helping poor Filipinos and generating job opportunities, combating illegal drugs, and ensuring medical assistance for the needy as key aspects towards national development.

"Maganda ang layunin ng ating gobyerno tungo sa pangarap na Bagong Pilipinas," he said.

"Kaya dapat magtulungan ang lahat ng mga ahensya na maisakatuparan ang mga ito upang mapakinabangan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap--lalung-lalo na ang mga hopeless, helpless at walang ibang malalapitan maliban sa pamahalaan," concluded Go.