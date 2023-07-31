PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2023 More than 200,000 patients benefitted from Malasakit Center at SPMC, Davao City as Bong Go continues to improve access to healthcare for the poor and indigent Senator Christopher "Bong" Go took note of the successful implementation of the medical assistance program overseen by the Malasakit Center located in Davao City's Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), which has successfully served more than 212,000 patients from 2019 to mid-2023. In an ambush interview on July 29, after aiding fire victims in Davao City, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and considered as the father of the Malasakit Center program, shed light on the extent of the impact of the Malasakit Centers in Davao Region and across the Philippines. "Sa ngayon po, it's raw data pero mahigit 500,000 patients na po ang natulungan sa buong Davao Region ng Malasakit Center," Go said, signifying a strong reach beyond the recorded 212,000 patients assisted in the SPMC in Davao City alone. He also mentioned the utility of these centers, emphasizing that the Malasakit Center at the SPMC serves not only residents of Davao City, but is accessible to the entire Mindanao. "Buong Mindanao pwedeng lumapit dyan sa Malasakit Center sa SPMC," Go explained. Reminding Filipinos of the inclusivity of the Malasakit Centers, Go emphasized, "Basta Pilipino ka, qualified ka sa Malasakit Center." This sentiment echoes his vision, as the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, to create a healthcare support system that caters to every Filipino's needs, particularly the poor and indigent. Data from the Health Facility and Patient Support Team of the Department of Health (DOH) shows that SPMC's Malasakit Center has consistently increased its reach over the past few years. In 2021, nearly 75 percent of all patients served in the Davao Region received assistance from SPMC, reflecting a commendable increase from just 0.8 percent in 2019. "This is an extraordinary achievement that illustrates the effectiveness of our collaborative efforts," said Go. "I am particularly impressed by the significant growth in the number of patients served by the SPMC in the past couple of years. This demonstrates our ability to adapt and improve our service delivery in response to the evolving health needs of our citizens," added Go. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. To date, 158 operational centers have helped more than seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. Expressing his continued commitment to health service improvements, the senator said, "I firmly believe in the potential of our healthcare system and will continue to support initiatives like the Malasakit Program that bring quality healthcare services closer to the people who need them the most. Together, we can make a healthier and stronger Philippines." Go's relentless work towards improving the nation's healthcare landscape has not gone unnoticed, as indicated by a June 2023 survey conducted by the University of Mindanao's Institute of Public Opinion. The poll recognized Go as one of the most trusted senators in Davao City.