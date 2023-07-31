Europe Basmati Rice Market Share 2023 – Global Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2022 – 2031

Europe Basmati Rice Market

Though technical developments, such as reduced energy consumption and waste generation encourage increased sales of food processing machinery

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Europe Basmati Rice Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the Europe basmati rice market was valued at $551.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $866.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2%. The Indian variety segment was the highest revenue contributor with $418.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $671.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐀 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8b0269f29a09bb919772f9e90cd433fe

Basmati rice is distinguished by its distinct aroma and cooking qualities, and it is two to three times more expensive than other long grain rice. It is a slender and extra-long grain that expands to at least twice its original length when cooked. Basmati rice is distinguished from other aromatic long grain rice varieties by its excellent aroma, wonderful taste, and distinct flavor. It is widely used in Indian and Pakistani cuisines, as well as in Persian, Arab, and Middle Eastern cuisines.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The key companies profiled in the report include Amira Basmati Rice, HBI, Estraco, East End Foods, TBA Suntra, S.G.S. International Rice Company, Amira Nature Foods, VSR Rice, The Rice ‘n Spice International Ltd., and Kohinoor Foods.

A significant export of basmati rice across global regions has created a demand for a stronger supply chain to provide a fair outcome for all supply chain players, from farmers to consumers. While governments work to strengthen the basmati rice supply chain, significant market participants continue to develop authenticity in the basmati rice supply chain, which improves brand image in both domestic and international markets.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2293

With the rise in rice consumption, there is expected to be a surge in demand for specialty rice, such as basmati rice, across Europe. Iran was the biggest importer of Indian basmati rice; however, in 2016, Iran imposed a ban and price cap on imports, causing Indian exporters to shift their focus to other markets. It offers price advantages to numerous European countries in order to promote the basmati rice business in Europe.

Basmati rice continues to be the most popular long-grain rice variety due to its exceptional scent and flavor attributes. The majority of basmati rice farming is focused in India and Pakistan, with a few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia also cultivating basmati rice for self-consumption. Basmati rice continues to be the most popular long-grain rice variety due to its exceptional scent and flavor attributes. The majority of basmati rice farming is focused in India and Pakistan, with a few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia also cultivating basmati rice for self-consumption.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

In 2021, the UK dominated the market, with more than one-third share, in terms of both revenue and volume.

Spain is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2031, in terms of revenue.

The Indian variety type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of revenue.

In 2021, the commercial application segment dominated the market, with more than two-thirds share, in terms of both revenue and volume.

The household application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.0%.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2293

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Red Rice Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/red-rice-market-A14165

Crop Micronutrients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crop-micronutrients-market

Millet Seeds Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/millet-seeds-market-A14235

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.