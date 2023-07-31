Crohn's Disease Market Size To Hit US$ 11,567.8 Million By 2033 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Crohn's Disease Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033”, the 7 major crohn's disease markets reached a value of US$ 8,049.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 11,567.8 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.36% during 2023-2033.

Industry Definition and Application:

Crohn's disease, a long-lasting inflammatory bowel disorder, prompts sustained inflammation throughout the digestive system, from the mouth to the rectum. It typically results in symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal discomfort, extreme tiredness, unanticipated weight loss, and the presence of blood in the stool. It may also lead to mouth ulcers, fever, skin issues, eye irritation, and joint swelling or pain. In extreme situations, it can trigger life-threatening complications like bowel blockages, colon cancer, fistulas, and anemia. The diagnosis process involves assessing patient history, physical exams, lab tests, and imaging studies. Blood tests help detect inflammation signals, and stool tests help identify possible infections in the digestive system. A range of imaging tools, including X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, are used to identify inflammation or harm in the digestive tract. In certain instances, a colonoscopy or endoscopy may be utilized to directly view the digestive tract and collect tissue samples for microscopic analysis.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The Crohn's disease market is experiencing growth due to the increasing cases of enteric infections causing intestinal inflammation and damage. Furthermore, rising incidences of risk factors such as smoking, consumption of inflammation-causing foods, gut microbiome imbalance, and genetic mutations are contributing to market expansion. Technological advancements like wireless capsule endoscopy, which enables efficient disease diagnosis with low complication risk, are enhancing the market outlook. The market is also buoyed by the widespread use of effective treatments like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressants, and antibiotics to alleviate symptoms and reduce inflammation. Laparoscopic surgery's popularity, owing to its benefits like rapid recovery and minimal side effects, further fuels market growth. The increasing use of various biological agents, including anti-integrin, anti-TNF alpha therapies, and anti-IL-12/23, which target specific proteins and help manage moderate to severe conditions, is anticipated to boost the Crohn's disease market in the future.

Countries Covered:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the crohn's disease market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the crohn's disease market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current crohn's disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug overview

Mechanism of action

Regulatory status

Clinical trial results

Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the crohn's disease market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2033)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

