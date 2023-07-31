Independent Living Solutions, Inc. Broadens Access to Mobility with Budget-Friendly, Pre-Owned Lift Chairs
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to democratize in-home accessibility, Denver's trusted provider, Independent Living Solutions, Inc., offers an affordable range of high-quality, used lift chairs.
Independent Living Solutions, Inc., the renowned Denver-based dealer specializing in in-home accessibility equipment, has announced the expansion of its accessibility product line to include used lift chairs. This introduction aligns with the company's commitment to offering cost-effective solutions that promote safety and independence for individuals with mobility challenges.
The demand for accessibility equipment, such as stair lifts and lift chairs, continues to grow across the U.S. in line with the increasing aging population and the number of people living with mobility issues. A major obstacle, however, has been the stair chair lift cost, often a significant investment for many families. Recognizing this concern, Independent Living Solutions, Inc. seeks to bridge the gap by offering high-quality, used lift chairs at a fraction of the original cost.
"Our goal has always been to improve the quality of life for those with limited mobility. Adding used lift chairs to our offering is a testament to our commitment to providing accessibility to all, irrespective of budget constraints," said Independent Living Solutions, Inc spokesperson. "These pre-owned chairs have undergone rigorous checks and refurbishments to ensure they meet our stringent quality standards, giving customers the assurance of durability and reliability they deserve."
As a local business with over three decades of experience, Independent Living Solutions, Inc. has built a reputation for offering top-quality equipment sourced from globally reputed manufacturers. Their full range of products now includes wheelchair lifts, used lift chairs, new and used stair lifts for sale, and other accessibility solutions.
The company emphasizes the importance of after-sales service in maintaining the functionality and longevity of its products. They provide professional installations of all products and offer a one-year labor warranty on new installations. All repairs are performed using parts covered under the manufacturer's warranty, ensuring the customer's investment is protected.
Backed by an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Independent Living Solutions, Inc. continues to serve Denver and the Front Range with top-quality accessibility solutions that enhance mobility and independence for those in need. Their addition of used lift chairs signals an even deeper commitment to making in-home mobility accessible to all.
About Independent Living Solutions, Inc.
Independent Living Solutions, Inc. is a locally-owned company based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, with more than 30 years of combined experience in providing new and refurbished stair lifts and other in-home accessibility equipment. They are committed to enhancing mobility and reducing the risk of accidents for specially-abled individuals and the elderly. As a full-service dealer, the company handles the installation and servicing of all its products, ensuring customer satisfaction at every level.
Media Contact
Independent Living Solutions, Inc., the renowned Denver-based dealer specializing in in-home accessibility equipment, has announced the expansion of its accessibility product line to include used lift chairs. This introduction aligns with the company's commitment to offering cost-effective solutions that promote safety and independence for individuals with mobility challenges.
The demand for accessibility equipment, such as stair lifts and lift chairs, continues to grow across the U.S. in line with the increasing aging population and the number of people living with mobility issues. A major obstacle, however, has been the stair chair lift cost, often a significant investment for many families. Recognizing this concern, Independent Living Solutions, Inc. seeks to bridge the gap by offering high-quality, used lift chairs at a fraction of the original cost.
"Our goal has always been to improve the quality of life for those with limited mobility. Adding used lift chairs to our offering is a testament to our commitment to providing accessibility to all, irrespective of budget constraints," said Independent Living Solutions, Inc spokesperson. "These pre-owned chairs have undergone rigorous checks and refurbishments to ensure they meet our stringent quality standards, giving customers the assurance of durability and reliability they deserve."
As a local business with over three decades of experience, Independent Living Solutions, Inc. has built a reputation for offering top-quality equipment sourced from globally reputed manufacturers. Their full range of products now includes wheelchair lifts, used lift chairs, new and used stair lifts for sale, and other accessibility solutions.
The company emphasizes the importance of after-sales service in maintaining the functionality and longevity of its products. They provide professional installations of all products and offer a one-year labor warranty on new installations. All repairs are performed using parts covered under the manufacturer's warranty, ensuring the customer's investment is protected.
Backed by an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Independent Living Solutions, Inc. continues to serve Denver and the Front Range with top-quality accessibility solutions that enhance mobility and independence for those in need. Their addition of used lift chairs signals an even deeper commitment to making in-home mobility accessible to all.
About Independent Living Solutions, Inc.
Independent Living Solutions, Inc. is a locally-owned company based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, with more than 30 years of combined experience in providing new and refurbished stair lifts and other in-home accessibility equipment. They are committed to enhancing mobility and reducing the risk of accidents for specially-abled individuals and the elderly. As a full-service dealer, the company handles the installation and servicing of all its products, ensuring customer satisfaction at every level.
Media Contact
Independent Living Solutions, Inc.
+1 (303) 463-8200
info@independentlivingsolutionsinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook