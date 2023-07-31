Recruiting for Good to Fund Girls Design Tomorrow and Reward The Sweetest Trips
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund causes; and rewards referrals to companies hiring staff with travel.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to make a positive impact, and earn the sweetest travel. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program (1 Referral = 1 Reward) to fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn the sweetest trips to see the world!"
Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Gigs. Which led to developing Girls Design Tomorrow; a 12 month mentoring program teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.
1. Earn any trip listed under website (LovetoTravelforGood.com) Adventure/Tennis/Wine.
2. Earn exclusive luxury gift card to stay at The World's Best Hotels (The Sweetest Hotels).
3. Earn a sweet kid volunteer trip with 'Global Leadership Adventures,' 'Global Works Travel.'
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to experience The Sweetest Women Trips (Adventure, Tennis, Wine); we're rewarding travel to party in Australia (trip to 2024 Australian Open)! Simply participate in 1 referral 1 reward before August 31st, 2023 to earn one of 3 trips."
Girls Design Tomorrow is a 12-month meaningful mentoring work program; exceptionally talented 10-to 13-year-old girls are assigned mom mentors (whose kids have worked on The Sweetest Gigs). Girls work every month on a sweet creative gig like; Discover Me for Good, Fashion Loves Freedom, Love is Made in America, This Tee is Good, and We Use Our Voice for Good. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Love to Travel for Good, participate in 1 referral = 1 reward (www.1referral1reward.com); the referral program helps fund The Sweetest Gigs, and Recruiting for Good rewards The Sweetest Trips to enjoy, share, and gift.
Sweet trips for adults, kids, and pets too. Recruiting for Good delivers community travel solutions for schools (www.KidsFlyforGood.com); and women groups (www.WomenLeadersTravel.com).
Helping 100 Parents/Grandparents gift their exceptional kids rewarding volunteer trips; with 'Global Leadership Adventures,' 'Global Works Travel,' and 'Girl Scout Destinations' (www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com).
Enjoy solo trips with Flash Pack and Wild Terrains.
Family Autism Travel with www.AutismOntheSeas.com,
Rewarding Sweet Women Trips to experience French Open, and Salon Du Chocolat in Paris (www.TheSweetestParisTrip.com)
