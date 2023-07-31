Exchange for the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes ending next Friday

MACAU, July 31 - As scheduled, the exchange period for the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the previously issued XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end on 11 August 2023 (Friday). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those registrants who have not yet conducted the note exchange to exchange for their subscribed notes at their previously selected bank during the remaining exchange period.

For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html).