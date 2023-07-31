[“Multi-Venue Event” Pattern Generates Satisfactory Results] 2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair Concludes, with a 100% Increase in Business Matching Results from Last Year

MACAU, July 31 - The 2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2023GMBPF), jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, came to a successful conclusion today (30 July). During the four-day exhibition and sales, more than 50 exciting activities and a series of business matching sessions were held. Around 100,000 visits were received, and 338 business matching sessions were arranged, facilitating 54 agreements. The business matching results more than doubled compared with last year.

A novel experience for the public, a fruitful sales opportunity for exhibitors

A local visitor said that GMBPF was a place where people could buy many branded products of different origins. It was a novel shopping experience as this year the Fair was moved to a new venue, and he was glad to see the exhibition facilities in Macao being constantly upgraded. The exhibitors were also satisfied with their sales performance. An enterprise engaged in the big health industry replenished stocks several times in four days, and the sales performance was beyond expectations.

Offering branded products of different origins, receiving around 100,000 visits

Under the theme of “New Venue, Market-tested Products, Unprecedented Opportunities”, the 2023GMBPF focused on the four key industries and semi-finished food, with a total area of around 9,000 square metres. Five exhibition areas were set up, with 450 booths operated by 438 exhibitors, including 171 enterprises from Macao, 187 from Guangdong and other provinces and cities, and 80 from the “Belt and Road” countries and regions. The four-day exhibition received around 100,000 visits altogether.

Trade Visitor Day + the “multi-venue event” pattern generating satisfactory negotiation results

To enhance event effectiveness for exhibitors, the 2023GMBPF added a Trade Visitor Day and invited more than 300 trade visitors. They met with exhibitors and participated in the guided tours for buyers, during which 338 business matching sessions were held and 54 agreements were signed, covering semi-finished food, electronics technology, big health, and food trade.

Before the Fair, the 2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair – Macao-Hengqin Catering Industry Business Matching Session was held in Hengqin in the “multi-venue event” pattern for the first time. More than 70 representatives from business associations and upstream and downstream enterprises of the catering industry, from Macao, Hengqin, and other cities of Guangdong, attended the session, which facilitated over 60 business matching sessions.

Organising visits to commercial areas and neighbourhoods of Macao and Hengqin for catering representatives from Guangdong and Macao to seek business opportunities

The organisers arranged for more than 110 catering representatives from Macao, Hengqin and Guangdong to visit the commercial areas and neighbourhoods of Macao and Hengqin. They evaluated the feasibility of co-operation projects on catering between Macao and Hengqin by experiencing in-person the food ingredients and eating habits of Macao and investigating the potential of Hengqin’s projects.

A representative of a Cantonese restaurant who participated in the community guided tour pointed out that Macao, as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, boasts rich food ingredients from Portuguese-speaking countries, and that he intended to introduce them to Mainland China. A representative of a Macao enterprise that inspected the commercial areas in Hengqin mentioned that he learnt about the potential of Hengqin’s catering industry through the visit, and discussed the introduction of projects into Hengqin with the relevant organisations on the same day.

Stimulating online and offline consumption, covering products of more than 150 exhibitors

During the event, more than 60 exciting programmes were live broadcast, featuring livestream promotion and selling in collaboration with local e-commerce platforms and media from Guangdong and Macao, through television, radio, official WeChat accounts, WeChat Channels, and Facebook. Nearly 60 hours of live coverage were delivered, covering products of more than 150 exhibitors, with over 1.3 million viewers.

The list of winners of the Lucky Draw will be announced on the official website of the Fair. For more information, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, contact us on (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.