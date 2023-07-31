[Multi-venue Event] Macao and Hengqin Co-organise Business Meeting to Expand the Co-operative Network of the Catering Industry, Extending the Influence of the Fair

MACAU, July 31 - Jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, the “2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair – Macao-Hengqin Catering Industry Business Matching Session” was held for the first time in Hengqin today (26 July), adopting the mode of “multi-venue event”. More than 70 representatives from catering associations, upstream and downstream enterprises of the industry, from Macao, Hengqin, and different cities of Guangdong, attended the event; which facilitated more than 60 business matching sessions.

Participants acknowledged the results of the meeting, pointing out that the arrangement helped build cross-regional business network and explore opportunities for co-operation, and better understand information and trends of the industry in Guangdong, Hengqin, and Macao. They also agreed that Hengqin’s policies and commercial area’s resources are conducive to the development catering businesses.

Maximising the Exhibition’s Efficacy, Sharing Synergetic Business Opportunities in Guangdong ang Macao

President of the IPIM Vincent U U Sang said in his speech that GMBPF has arranged a business meeting a day before the opening ceremony in the Co-operation Zone. By adopting the mode of “multi-venue event”, even more trade visitors were drawn to the event, enhancing the influence of the activity , allowing Guangdong and Macao catering industries to capitalise on the policies that facilitate the Macao-Hengqin integrated development.

In his speech, Chief of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Huang Zhongjian said that Guangdong is a city of gastronomy, meanwhile, Macao’s cuisine has interwoven the Chinese and western culinary cultures for more than 400 years. It is hoped that through the introduction of subsidies, business registration facilitation, convenient food business licensing procedure, and on-site visits to business districts, Guangdong and Macao catering brands will be appealed to establish their businesses in the Co-operation Zone, so as to jointly enjoy the business opportunities brought by the in-depth integration of Guangdong and Macao. In addition, the official representatives of the Co-operation Zone gave detailed introduction of Hengqin’s investment and business environment, business registration and food business licence procedures.

Site visit to the Co-operation Zone to investigate resources of the local catering industry

During the meeting, the participants visited some of the large squares, theme parks, business centres, hotels, and other projects in Hengqin, to investigate the positioning and potential of the business district.

Extend the efficacy of the GMBPF to ignite the momentum of the catering industry

The “Macao-Hengqin Catering Industry Business Matching Session” is one of the series activities of the “2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2023GMBPF)”. This year’s Fair is held at Exhibition Halls A-E of the Galaxy International Convention Center from 27 to 30 July. The 2023GMBPF continues to focus on the semi-finished food industry and the catering industry chain. A series of professional forums, business matching sessions, pre-exhibition site visits, and other activities are organised. Through the synergetic effect of “industry + MICE” the exhibition brings together the catering industry associations and business representatives in Guangdong and Macao to have exchanges and develop co-operation, supporting the development of the catering industry in Guangdong and Macao.

For more information, please visit the GMBPF’s official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, contact us on (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.