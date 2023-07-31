Ordering New Philatelic Products - The 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative
MACAU, July 31 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:
Issue Name: The 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative
Issue Date: 07/09/2023
Ordering Period: 31/07/2023-11/08/2023
|
Product Types
|
Unit Price (MOP)
|
Souvenir Sheet
|
10.00
|
First Day Cover with Souvenir Sheet
|
16.00
|
Information Brochure with Souvenir Sheet
|
17.00
|
Prestige Stamp Booklet*
|
32.00
|
(This Prestige Stamp Booklet jointly issued by China Post, Hongkong Post and Macao Post and Telecommunications, includes a block of four stamps from China Post, a souvenir sheet from Hongkong Post and a souvenir sheet from Macao Post and Telecommunications.)
|
|
* This Prestige Stamp Booklet is not included in the Annual Subscription