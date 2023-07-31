Submit Release
Ordering New Philatelic Products - The 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative

MACAU, July 31 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:

Issue Name: The 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative

Issue Date: 07/09/2023

Ordering Period: 31/07/2023-11/08/2023

Product Types  

Unit Price (MOP)

Souvenir Sheet

10.00

First Day Cover with Souvenir Sheet

16.00

Information Brochure with Souvenir Sheet

17.00

Prestige Stamp Booklet*

32.00

(This Prestige Stamp Booklet jointly issued by China Post, Hongkong Post and Macao Post and Telecommunications, includes a block of four stamps from China Post, a souvenir sheet from Hongkong Post and a souvenir sheet from Macao Post and Telecommunications.)

 

* This Prestige Stamp Booklet is not included in the Annual Subscription

