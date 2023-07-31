Secretary congratulates Macao athletes on achieving glory at World University Games

MACAU, July 31 - The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, said the Government was preparing for the construction of the Athletes Training and Development Centre second phase. This would provide additional facilities dedicated to the training of local athletes, and so improve the level of competitive sports in Macao.

Secretary Ao Ieong was speaking to reporters on Sunday (30 July) on the sidelines of a public event.

Ms Ao Ieong congratulated the Macao-athlete delegation attending the 31st FISU World University Games being held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Macao athletes had won a total of six medals as of the second day of competition on Sunday: one gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Women's Nanquan athlete, Wong Sam In, won on Sunday Macao’s first gold medal at the summer edition of the World University Games, with a score of 9.643 points. On Saturday, Ms Wong had gained a bronze medal in the Women’s Nandao competition.

Macao’s Wong Weng Ian won two silver medals on Sunday, achieving 9.656 points in the Women’s Qiangshu competition, and 9.593 points in the Women’s Jianshu contest. Cheung Ioi Chit won a silver medal in the Men’s Nangun competition, with a 9.660-point performance. Lei Cheok Ieong claimed a bronze medal in the Men's Gunshu event, with 9.600 points.

The Secretary spoke highly of the athletes’ glorious achievements, praising their dedication in maintaining intense training programmes while also pursuing their studies.

Macao has a small population, and in the past there had been limitations in terms of training venues for local athletes, said Ms Ao Ieong. The 2019 opening of the Athletes Training and Development Centre had provided a dedicated venue for such work – an example was training for Wushu athletes – and there had been significant improvement in local athletes’ performance in competitions. The Government would review its arrangements in consultation with the Macao delegation to these games, and with athletes attending other large-scale competitions, in order to make necessary improvements to help achieve further good results in future.