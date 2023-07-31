Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Market to Hit USD 155.1 billion by 2031 | 16.1% CAGR

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Immune checkpoint inhibitor market refers to the market for drugs that block checkpoint proteins on T cells, allowing the immune system to better recognize and attack cancer cells. These drugs have been a major breakthrough in cancer treatment, with many patients experiencing long-term remission from previously untreatable cancers. The market includes a variety of drugs targeting different checkpoint proteins, as well as combination therapies and biosimilars.

According to the report, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors industry generated $34.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $155.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitor market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer treatment, and the development of new checkpoint inhibitors and combination therapies. Additionally, factors such as the increasing geriatric population and the rising demand for personalized medicine are expected to drive demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Rise in incidence of cancer across the world, surge in global geriatric population, and supportive reimbursement policies for immune checkpoint inhibitors drive the growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. On the other hand, high cost of immune checkpoint inhibitors impedes the growth to some extent. However, an increase in the number of pipeline drugs is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. This is owing to a decline in the number of cancer patient visits in hospitals and clinics for immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy (ICI) which, in turn, gave way to a reduced demand of immune checkpoint inhibitors products.

However, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon. This is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases as well as an increase in the demand for novel drug therapies for the treatment of cancer.

The PD-1 inhibitor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

The PD-1 inhibitor segment accounted for around three-fourths of the total immune checkpoint inhibitors market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031, owing to the increase in prevalence of various type of cancer along with a rise in geriatric population across the world. The PD-L1 inhibitor segment, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 15.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to a rise in the number of PD-L1 drugs in pipeline.

The lung cancer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

The lung cancer segment contributed to more than one-third of the total immune checkpoint inhibitors market revenue in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period, owing to the surge in the prevalence of lung cancer of across the world.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the improvement in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions in the region.

𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

BeiGene Ltd.

Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

