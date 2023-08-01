The Art Within You Presents Our First Big Milestone: Owning Our Own Magazine on Start Healthy

The Art Within Logo. Meet your personal Seraphim Angel. You're in transit to meet your new mother as the eye of God watches over you. Safe travels! CEO K. Parker We The People High-Tops

The Art Within You announces its first owned magazine. An extraordinarily achievement for an extraordinarily business like The Art Within You.

"Don't let a person convince you to adapt to their beliefs. Instead, let their actions convince you, not their fancy words".” — Kentrell Parker

LILBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art Within You just reached it first major milestone on June 18, 2023 as a new small business. The extraordinarily achievement for this business has been granted its own branded magazine, called Start Healthy. The Art Within You has been in business since January 18, 2023 and already, they're breaking barriers. Way to go, The Art Within You.

This small business is very unique in its own way. It stands out even when its not trying to stand out. The Art Within You brings an abundant flow of aspirations and inspirations to consumers.

The products and services that The Art Within You provides is an Extraordinarily one that leaves anyone in a state of bliss.

The Art Within You bring solutions to consumers everyday problems. The Art Within You understand that life correlates with you and for you and not against you. Life does have tragedy, pain, and suffering but it also has pleasure, happiness, and an abundance amount of pure love.

"Our mission is to take the mind off of the problem and transcend it with a powerful solution" said Linda Epps, Chair of the Board and Chief Financial Officer of The Art Within You.

How do The Art Within You do that?

The Art Within You do that by taking the mind off those stressful problems and have it to focus on things like art, literature, music, astrology, astrological events, capabilities and abilities that you possess. These divinity gifts and talents make it worth wild living life all the way to its fullest potentials. Now, the impossible is now possible. Since this takes you away from a state of uselessness, anxiety, victimized, stress, or worries, it then transforms it into a much higher mind state than before. Allowing one to just focus on what matters to them the most. This is what makes The Art Within You stand out from any other company.

The Art Within You will keep the public informed and updated on more accomplishments, blog news, services, and live zoom calls for feedbacks and opinions.

If you have any questions or concerns The Art Within You can be reached at theartwithinyou1@gmail.com.

