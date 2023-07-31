Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market Size 2023-2030 | 100 Pages Report

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market

The Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Men, Women), and Types (CoolSculpting, Botox and Dermal Fillers, Exfoliation, Laser Skin Resurfacing and Photofacials, Radio frequency and Ultrasound, Thread Lift, Others). The Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Hologic, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Alma Lasers

Syneron Candela

Johnson & Johnson

Merz Pharma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Cutera, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Short Description About Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market:

The Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Aging is considered a serious aesthetic issue. Signs of aging include wrinkles around eyes or lips, age spots, and sagging skin. There used to be few options for turning back the clock without undergoing surgery. However, currently, one can soften the effects of time on the face with several non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Non-invasive aesthetic treatment has gained popularity in the past few years. Common procedures include Botox, dermal fillers, spider vein treatment, and chemical peels. Presently, patients prefer non-invasive aesthetic treatment methods due to benefits such as minimal downtime, no scars, lower cost, and reduced risk of complications.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market

This report focuses on global and United States Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, CoolSculpting accounting for Percent of the Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Men was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2021 to USD million by 2028, at a CAGR of Percent during the forecast period.

Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Scope and Market Size

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Men

Women

CoolSculpting

Botox and Dermal Fillers

Exfoliation

Laser Skin Resurfacing and Photofacials

Radio frequency and Ultrasound

Thread Lift

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

