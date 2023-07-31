Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash & DUI/DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE FATAL CRASH/ DUI & DLS

CASE#: 23A3004282

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/30/2023 / 1833 hrs.

STREET: VT Rte. 214

TOWN: East Montpelier, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joshua Barnett

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster 1200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Matthew Gosselin

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Front end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/30/2023 at approximately 1833 hours the Vermont State Police, East Montpelier Fire Dept., East Montpelier Ambulance Squad, Plainfield Fast Squad and Montpelier Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on VT Rt. 214 in the town of East Montpelier.

Investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on VT Rte. 214. The operator lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to skid into the northbound lane, where he collided with Vehicle #2. Both vehicles came to a position of rest along the shoulder of the northbound lane. Operator #1 (Barnett) was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Operator #2 (Gosselin) was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license. He was also found to be operating under the influence of alcohol. Gosselin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

Operator #2 (Gosselin) was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence and Driving with a Suspended License. He was also ticketed for violations of Title 23, Section 601; Operating without a license and Title 23, Section 1222; Vehicle not inspected.

VT Rt. 214 was closed for approximately 5 hours while crews including the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team were on scene.

An investigation is active. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: VT Superior Court, Criminal Division / Washington County

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2023 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.