Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash & DUI/DLS

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE FATAL CRASH/ DUI & DLS
CASE#: 23A3004282
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/30/2023 / 1833 hrs.
STREET: VT Rte. 214
TOWN: East Montpelier, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joshua Barnett
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportster 1200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Matthew Gosselin
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Front end damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/30/2023 at approximately 1833 hours the Vermont State Police, East Montpelier Fire Dept., East Montpelier Ambulance Squad, Plainfield Fast Squad and Montpelier Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on VT Rt. 214 in the town of East Montpelier.
Investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on VT Rte. 214. The operator lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to skid into the northbound lane, where he collided with Vehicle #2. Both vehicles came to a position of rest along the shoulder of the northbound lane. Operator #1 (Barnett) was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Operator #2 (Gosselin) was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license. He was also found to be operating under the influence of alcohol. Gosselin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
Operator #2 (Gosselin) was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence and Driving with a Suspended License. He was also ticketed for violations of Title 23, Section 601; Operating without a license and Title 23, Section 1222; Vehicle not inspected.
VT Rt. 214 was closed for approximately 5 hours while crews including the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team were on scene.
An investigation is active. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: VT Superior Court, Criminal Division / Washington County
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2023 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.