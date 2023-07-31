Woman Owned Health Insurance Agency In Houston, TX Writes over 16,000 affordable health insurance policies in one year.
A Minority Owned Health Insurance Agency Becomes The Number Writer of Obamacare Health Insurance Policies in The United States.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This black-owned health insurance agency writes the most Obamacare health insurance plans than any other insurance company across the country. The “REAL” Insurance Lady is the name of the organization that is traveling all over the United States helping everyday Americans gain access to affordable health insurance coverage. The company’s founder and CEO Shaughnna Blackmon hired her closest family members and established a multimillion-dollar enterprise.
To date, there are roughly 30 million people in America United States that uninsured and at risk of suffering a financial setback if they become injured or sick. Knowing this, the staff at “The REAL” Insurance Lady have taken massive action. Their unique business model centers around taking healthcare directly to the people. The company has a fleet of vehicles and RVs full of employees who travel around major cities and small towns meeting people where they are. They help people to apply for health insurance by knocking on doors in residential communities and meeting people outside of a supermarket, gas station, or at community events.
The company’s health insurance agents help individuals and families get covered for health, dental, and vision insurance in less than 15 minutes. A whopping 95% of their applicants qualify for a health insurance plan that costs $0 per month because of the affordable care act. The staff at “REAL” Insurance Lady making a concerted effort to address the gaps in our healthcare system by improving access and knowledge of marketplace health insurance plans in underserved and low-income communities.
“With every day that passes, we are helping make healthcare universally available to everyone. Because of what we do, people are living long healthier lives.” – Shaughnna Blackmon
For more information on how to gain health insurance coverage call (713) 367-1161 or visit their website at https://www.therealinsurancelady.com to gain a quote or speak to an insurance specialist. Media inquiries can be directed to Fallon Blackmon at fallonb@therealinsurancelady.com
The REAL Insurance Lady: is a Black family-owned insurance agency based in Houston that provides education and access to free and affordable health, dental, life, and Medicare insurance. They have been a licensed agency for 8 years and are currently the nation’s #1 Obamacare Agency.
The “REAL” Insurance Lady Provides Health Currently Provide Health Insurance Plans in the following States:
Texas
Oklahoma
Louisiana
Alabama
Mississippi
South Carolina
North Carolina
The “REAL” Insurance Lady Will be Expanding to the following states very soon:
Georgia
Florida
Tennessee
Virginia
Ohio
Maryland
Fallon Blackmon
The "REAL" Insurance Lady
+1 7133671161
fallonb@therealinsurancelady.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn