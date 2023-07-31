GLX Analytix Nominated as Best Startup for the Prestigious 2023 Prix Galien USA Award
Nomination a Testament to GLX Analytix's Potential in Shaping the Future of Precision Medicine
This nomination reflects our team's dedication and tireless efforts to improve lives all over the world.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, announced the ventured-backed, precision medicine company GLX Analytix as a nominee for the 2023 Prix Galien USA Award in the category of “Best Startup”. Other Award Categories include: “Best Digital Health Solution”, “Best Medical Technology”, and “Incubators, Accelerators and Equity.” Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Forum on October 26, 2023, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City.
“The Prix Galien Awards Committee is delighted to celebrate this remarkable group of candidates and selecting this year’s winners will be no easy feat,” said Bernard Poussot, Director, Roche Holding, Former Chairman & CEO, Wyeth, Prix Galien Medical Technology, Startup, Digital Health and Incubators, Accelerators and Equity Committee Chairman. “This great list of nominees reflects the undeniable courage, dedication, and passion behind each researcher continually working to deliver answers to patients around the world. We applaud their efforts and look forward to celebrating our shared goal of improving the human condition”.
Brian Della Valle, Founder and CEO of GLX Analytix, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, "This nomination reflects our team's dedication and tireless efforts to improve lives all over the world. Acknowledgment from The Galien Foundation is a great honor and reinforces our commitment to delivering transformative diagnostic solutions."
Selection for the prestigious Prix Galien USA not only validates GLX Analytix's mission but also acknowledges the potential of the GLX® Signature platform, as echoed by Dr. Tim M. Jaeger, Global Head of Provider Insights and Information Solutions at Roche, "this approach has a clear potential to improve the lives of patients all over the world."
GLX Analytix is a Danish, Silicon Valley venture-backed personalized medicine company pioneering a game-changing early diagnostics and monitoring platform. Powered by groundbreaking work with the vascular glycocalyx, GLX Analytix's unique approach has the potential to change accessibility, affordability and early identification of hard-to-manage chronic diseases such as autoimmune, neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases. The accomplishments of GLX Analytix have been recognized by many leading industry organizations including Roche, Harvard Medical University, Mass General Hospital, Cedars Sinai, Digital Dx Ventures, Harvard / Wyss Diagnostics Accelerator, Copenhagen University Hospital, Kariya Pharmaceuticals and other top institutions.
About GLX Analytix: At GLX Analytix, we combine a new, proprietary class of biomarkers with AI to bring personalized medicine to your healthcare. We envision a future where patients are diagnosed earlier, empowered to monitor themselves, and treatment plans are optimized. We aim to improve the lives of patients all over the world.
For more information visit: www.glxanalytix.com, info@glxanalytix.com
