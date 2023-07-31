PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2023 Pia on the historic stint of the Philippine women's team at the FIFA Women's World Cup: "I am immensely proud of the Filipinas!" The phenomenal run of the Filipinas in the FIFA Women's World Cup ends today, but the team's journey to reach greater heights has just started. From being Group A's lowest ranked national squad at No.46, the Filipinas have gained respect and recognition worldwide - especially following the girls' historic first goal and first win over the co-host, New Zealand. I am immensely proud of the Filipinas. As an athlete, I know games don't always go the way we plan. But the Filipinas fought 'til the very end, and for sure, learned many lessons along the way. This team has paved the way for our future players, both boys and girls, to play in the international arena. Moreover, the Filipinas have shown what our athletes can achieve with proper support, training, and exposure. For this, I commend the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), and the coaching staff led by Coach Alen Stajcic. The Filipinas gave Filipinos all over the world a reason to come together and unite! This is what I am most proud of. From all corners of the world, our kababayans flew in to support their team. It has been my honor to be part of this amazing team, as their head of delegation- the first PH football team to make it to the World Cup! I grew up in a time where many of my female classmates were not allowed to participate in sports as it was "not ladylike." The Filipinas are living proof that playing sports at the highest level is ladylike, is appropriate, and is an expression of being a strong Filipina. Football in the Philippines has grown so much in the last 20 years, we can only get better. I look forward to seeing more homegrown athletes. Salamat sa suporta ng ating mga kababayan dito sa stadium, and to those watching online and from their homes. The players felt the love. 'Til the next one! ***** Video taken by Senator Pia S. Cayetano from Eden Park in Auckland: "It's like we won based on the loud cheers of the Pinoy crowd for the Filipinas!"